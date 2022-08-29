A goal with less than six minutes left in the match gave St. Edward's a 2-1 victory over No. 14 Emporia State in soccer action on Sunday in Austin, Texas.
The Hornets got on the board first when Hannah Woolery scored in the 18th minute. The Hilltoppers answered in the 27th minute when Caitlyn Gonzalez scored off an assist from Rebekka Rehrer to even the match at 1-1.
Emporia State was able to get three corner kicks in the final five minutes of the half but could not capitalize on them as the teams went into the break tied 1-1. The shots were even at 8-8 in the first 45 minutes despite a 6-0 advantage in corners by the Hornets.
The score remained tied until Gonzalez found Tristyn Cabello who scored to give St. Edward's a 2-1 lead with 5:45 left in the match. The Hilltoppers outshot the Hornets 9-2 in the second half with an 11-0 advantage on corner kicks.
The Hornets were outshot 17-10 in the match. Tori Bailey had four saves as she went the distance between the posts.
Emporia State will be back in action on Friday, Sept. 9 when they travel to Bismark, N.D. to take on UMary. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.
