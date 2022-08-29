Hannah Woolery

Emporia State senior Hannah Woolery scored in the 18th minute of the team’s contest against St. Edward’s on Sunday.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

A goal with less than six minutes left in the match gave St. Edward's a 2-1 victory over No. 14 Emporia State in soccer action on Sunday in Austin, Texas.

The Hornets got on the board first when Hannah Woolery scored in the 18th minute. The Hilltoppers answered in the 27th minute when Caitlyn Gonzalez scored off an assist from Rebekka Rehrer to even the match at 1-1.

