Frontloading a schedule doesn’t always work for a football program. But if you’re the Olpe Eagles, it usually proves advantageous as the season unfolds.
The Eagles began their 2022 campaign playing three daunting opponents. Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt doesn’t shy away from competition, knowing it will benefit his squad as September rolls into October and the bridge to the postseason is right in front of them.
“There’s no doubt that the schedule we had at the beginning of the year, in the long run, has helped us out,” Schmidt said. “We immediately found out what we had to get better at, and we had a lot of young kids in different places.”
The Eagles are at full strength after battling some injuries and squared off against undefeated 1A District 2 opponent Jayhawk Linn last night. Olpe is ranked No. 8 in 1A.
Schmidt believes his kids are ready for the Jayhawks, especially after what he saw last week against 2A Caney Valley.
“I thought the other night was our best game of the year,” Schmidt said. “Now, I wouldn’t say the competition was as good. But I thought the team we played was pretty decent. I think they’re going to do something in 2A.”
The Eagles commenced their season against a seemingly inexorable 3A Topeka-Hayden team who boasted 6-5/275-pound Notre Dame-commit lineman Joe Otting and 6-2/270-pound lineman JC Cummings. But Olpe came away basically unscathed, losing 21-7. Hayden is ranked No. 2 in 3A.
“This year, they were extremely difficult teams but again, in the long run, that helped us,” Schmidt said. “Right off the bat, Hayden was a physical, just come-at-you, play-action pass team.”
Next was a 16-13 loss to pass-oriented 3A Bishop Ward High School (Kansas City). The Cyclones attempted 25 passes against Olpe.
“The second team was more of a spread-out team, and we had to defend the pass a little bit,” he said. “At times, we didn’t do a very good job. But we found out we needed to do better.”
In week three, the Eagles picked up their first win, 20-12, against 2A Osage City High School. (Osage City is ranked No. 5 in 2A.)
And in the fourth week, Olpe’s second win came in the form of an undefeated Pleasanton High School. But the offense struggled, leaving it up to the defense to take the wheel. The Olpe D ripped off three pick-sixes.
“We don’t have a whole bunch of glossy numbers on offense,” Schmidt said. “We really don’t, because the schedule we have has been really tough. Our defense has been a strength. I think we’ve scored six defensive touchdowns. We’ve only scored nine offensive touchdowns. So, our defense has definitely been our strength.”
Northern Heights forfeited its game with Olpe in week five, and last week the Eagles put it all together, blanking 2A Caney Valley 38-0.
Schmidt said by this time of the season programs should ideally have everything in place, focusing on adjusting to the team you’ll be facing.
“For instance, last week, we played a team that was a wishbone team, and they just power football right at you,” he said. “All we worked on that week with our defensive line was staying low and making piles and then clogging things up. This week the team we’re playing wants to get out on the perimeter. And they run a lot of jet sweeps and pitches and quick screens and bubble screens. So, our linemen aren’t going to be on the ground a whole bunch. We’re wanting to just pop and fly to the ball.”
Seeing a variety of schemes prior to the postseason can also translate into playoff success.
“As you progress, you want to kind of see all facets,” Schmidt said. “You don’t want to play a bunch of teams that just run the ball and then get in the playoffs, and all of a sudden you play this team that just passes the ball 40 times.”
Schmidt says his players are in a good spot as the playoffs get closer, and October victories can determine who a team faces early in the postseason.
“I feel like our kids are more confident in what they’re doing. They’re at a point right now where they’re trusting each other to do their job. Earlier in the season, it was just a lot of learning curves thrown at us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.