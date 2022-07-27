Emporia State Athletics is gearing up for its Kickoff Bash that will take place on Friday, August 12 in ESU Memorial Union’s Webb Hall.
Admission is $75 and includes entry into Webb Hall, food and limited bar service. VIP tables are available for $700 and include admission for eight guests, food, a personalized table beverage menu, a student-athlete table attendant, a treat from The Sweet Granada, and a table by the main stage. There will be opportunities to interact with Hornet coaches and student-athletes, an auction and live entertainment provided by Howl 2 Go – Dueling Pianos presented by Michelin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.