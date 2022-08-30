The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia State soccer team, which opened the season ranked No. 14 in the country, began its season over the weekend with two losses in Texas.
ESU was shut out in a season opener for the first time since 2016 in a 3-0 loss at West Texas A&M on Friday night in Canyon, Texas.
The Lady Buffs got on the board in the 18th minute on a penalty kick by Asha James. West Texas scored again in the 40th minute when Maria Frances Serrant scored off an assist from Mandy Stricker as they took a 2-0 lead into the half.
The Hornets had several opportunities midway through the second half but could not connect. One of the best chances came in the 75th minute when Aislinn Hughes stole the ball and got it ahead to Mackenzie Dimarco at the top of the box. Lady Buff keeper Reagan Heelan came up and made a clean tackle to knock the ball away.
In the 77th minute freshman keeper Mackenzi Goen was given a red card for “denial of an obvious goal-scoring chance” when she came out of the box and got a hand on a shot resulting in the card.
West Texas would add another goal with just under nine minutes remaining as James got past two defenders and snuck one past Bailey for a 3-0 lead.
Despite having a 6-4 advantage on corner kicks, the Hornets were outshot 26-10 with a 14-5 disadvantage in shots on goal. Tori Bailey had a career-high eight saves, the most by a Hornet keeper since Jillian Patton had eight saves in an overtime win against Texas A&M-Commerce in 2019.
On Sunday, a goal with less than six minutes left in the match gave St. Edward’s a 2-1 victory over the Hornets in Austin, Texas.
The Hornets got on the board first when Hannah Woolery scored in the 18th minute. The Hilltoppers answered in the 27th minute when Caitlyn Gonzalez scored off an assist from Rebekka Rehrer to even the match at 1-1.
Emporia State was able to get three corner kicks in the final five minutes of the half but could not capitalize on them as the teams went into the break tied 1-1. The shots were even at 8-8 in the first 45 minutes despite a 6-0 advantage in corners by the Hornets.
The score remained tied until Gonzalez found Tristyn Cabello who scored to give St. Edward’s a 2-1 lead with 5:45 left in the match. The Hilltoppers outshot the Hornets 9-2 in the second half with an 11-0 advantage on corner kicks.
The Hornets were outshot 17-10 in the match. Tori Bailey had four saves as she went the distance between the posts.
Emporia State will be back in action on Friday, Sept. 9 when they travel to Bismark, N.D. to take on UMary. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.
