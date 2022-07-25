The Kansas Junior Golf Tour Championship is underway and is being held at Emporia Municipal Golf Course this year.
Round One concluded on Monday and eight Emporia golfers are competing.
Nolan Jacob finished the first round tied for fifth in the boys 13-15 age group with a 77. Hudson Sauder is tied for 15th with 80. Garden City’s Maddix Shook currently leads with 72.
“I hit the ball well off the tee,” Jacob said. “But once I got on the greens, I couldn’t do anything. Going into tomorrow, I like my chances. I didn’t put well today so if the putter gets hot tomorrow, I like my odds to win.”
In the boys 16-plus age group, Caden Massey is currently tied for fourth with 71 and Brooks Sauder is tied for 20th with 75.
“I felt really good today,” Massey said. “I hit almost every fairway off the tee. My putter was the only thing that wasn’t too good.”
Sauder wasn’t happy with where he stood after the first day, referencing three bogeys in a row to open on the back nine, and was unable to get back on track.
“I know I’m going to have ground to make up, but I’m confident I’m hitting the ball well and I’ve got time today to work on some putting and try to figure some things out before tomorrow,” Sauder said.
Kansas City, Missouri’s Easton Johnson currently leads and tied the blue tee course record with a 62, also set by Dave Watts in 2005.
“It kind of felt like I fell asleep after the first few holes,” said Johnson, who will continue his golf career at Master’s University in California. “I made two eagles on the front nine and just felt really in the zone today.”
Johnson was surprised to hear he tied the record, but also disappointed at the same time because he knew the stroke that made the difference in him tying it and beating it.
“I honestly didn’t believe it,” Johnson said. “I was pretty shocked and also disappointed because on 17 I rimmed out a put for birdie which would have beaten it.”
For the girls, Olivia Eckert and Avary Eckert are tied for third in the 16-plus age group with 81. Elise Eckert is currently fifth in the 13-15 age group with 90.
Chesney Erkel sits in ninth in the prep division.
Round Two takes place on Tuesday starting with the prep division, followed by the girls and then the boys. The winners will be determined by adding up each golfer’s score from the two rounds.
