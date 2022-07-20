Emporia State's Lexi Williams was named a Sunflower Softball League All-Star and will take part in the Alliance Softball Collegiate Summer Series next week at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Williams hit. 400 for the Riveters with 19 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 21 games between June 17 and July 16. The Riveters went 16-5 overall and won the SSL regular season and tournament championships.
The sophomore from Hutchinson, Kan. earned Honorable Mention All-MIAA honors as an outfielder for the Hornets this past season. Williams led the MIAA and ranked 17th in the nation in stolen bases with 34 steals in 39 attempts over 47 games. She hit .330 with 28 runs and 15 RBI for the Hornets.
"Lexi is a competitor and continues to push herself when no one is watching. We are so proud of her for not only taking the initiative to join this league for its inaugural season, but for representing ESU so well," said Emporia State head softball coach April Rosales. "Her efforts truly show the dedication and commitment required to live the Hornet Way. I know the experience she has had will help her step into the leadership role we need moving forward and have a positive influence on the team as a whole"
The Sunflower Softball League launched this summer in Wichita, KS with a vision to provide a home for college softball players looking to play and train during the summer. The SSL was made up of four teams with over 45 players from various NCAA DI, DII, DIII, NAIA and NJCAA programs.
This will be the third and final stop for Team Alliance as part of the inaugural Collegiate Summer Series. The Team Alliance roster includes several National Champions, All-Americans, All-Conference Players and National Player of the Year Finalists including four members of the NCAA Division I National Champion Oklahoma Sooners.
Game one of the Collegiate Summer Series is scheduled for Monday, July 25 at 7:00 p.m. at Hall of Fame Stadium. Prior to Monday's game, at around 5:00 p.m., SSL and Team Alliance athletes will participate in a Home Run Derby competition. Games two and three will be played on Tuesday, July 26 at 4:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Admission is $7 per day.
