There has been a changing of the guard at Hartford High School. The Jaguar football program has itself a new leader. But not to worry, it’s still one of their own.
Hartford graduate Danen Kistner (2017) takes over from Colten Barrett, who resigned during the offseason. But community-oriented football will still be a centerpiece of the program.
“A five-year goal for me would be to build [our program] into something that is special to our community, and to our school,” Kistner said, his enthusiasm palpable. “Something that everybody can be proud of, whether that’s through being good people, or winning.”
Kistner, who assisted Barrett on game nights and was the junior high head coach, inherits a team that put up some big numbers last season but has struggled the past few years.
“This year, I think we have good athletes and good talent,” Kistner said. “We just don’t have a lot of numbers. My goal this year would be to improve on our record from a year ago. So going 4-4, I don’t think that’s something that we can’t accomplish.”
Though Kistner is a self-confessed football geek who loves to break down the game, he plans on dropping the program’s anchor in community and character development.
“My main goal is to help these boys develop into good young men,” he said. “And one thing that I learned growing up is there’s all these big things like winning a district championship or winning a state championship. Well, we have to kind of knock those things down for a minute and step back and say, ‘Well, how do we get to those big goals? What are the little things that we have to achieve to get to that point?’”
The answer is simple. Kistner said handling classwork, maintaining grades, treating people with respect and building healthy relationships with others is the way to set a solid foundation. Once that is in place, the football side of the equation can begin.
Kistner is from Waverly but moved to Hartford before his junior year. He played on the 2015 and 2016 Jaguars teams that posted 7-3 and 9-2 records, respectively. They fell to Argonia-Attica High School in the first round of the 2015 playoffs and lost in the regional round in 2016. When the head coaching position opened up, Kistner threw his name in the hat and ultimately came onboard.
And coaching the Jaguars is where he seemingly should be. Kistner was going through college, considering his future — possibly as a sports journalist — when a desire to coach emerged from his contemplation. But it wasn’t completely organic. Kistner played three seasons of basketball at Bethel College and said head coach Jayson Artaz planted the seed.
“I had a very high IQ for basketball, and obviously football too, but my freshman year in college, I didn’t see a lot of floor time during game nights,” he said. “But I played an active role in helping guys that were on the floor, kind of see how that went.”
Eventually, Artaz pulled him aside and suggested that Kistner begin thinking about coaching. The Hartford coach went all-in and began studying Artaz and other coaches at Bethel.
“So, then I started kind of studying him and other coaches at the college and seeing how they ran their programs,” Kistner said. “Right now, Bethel’s athletic program is probably one of the best NAIA athletic programs in the country.”
And Hartford is where he felt he belonged.
“You know, honestly, I wanted to come back to Hartford and kind of be a part of creating a culture and a place that these kids can come back to and want to be a part of after they leave Hartford.”
