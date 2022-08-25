Emporia State University has announced a new football game day experience called Live at the Hive.
The experience, which will be presented by Busch Light, will feature live music, food trucks, tailgate games and more.
“We talked with students, employees and community members who love to tailgate,” said ESU President Ken Hush. “We listened to what they thought would make a great game day experience - the team said 'Go for it!'”
Fans can expect live music & DJs from a wide variety of great musical acts; tailgating options where fans can bring their own food or choose from onside food options, including food truck appearances; a beverage bar with Busch Light, seltzer, soda or water; and special appearances by ESU Cheer, alumni, athletes and their mascot, Corky.
Adjacent to Live at the Hive will be the Live at the Hive: a VIP Experience which includes a Taste of Emporia each game catered by local Emporia restaurants, complimentary beverages including beer, wine and a game day-themed cocktail.
The VIP Experience is for pre-purchase only. Season passes for the VIP Experience will cost $90/person, and single-game passes will cost $25/person (sales close 24 hours before game time). Pre-purchase is only available under the tickets tab at esuhornets.com.
The parking area directly in front of the Kossover Family Tennis Complex is reserved for ESU student tailgating. Students who want to tailgate can park in one of the 40 designated spaces and set up their own areas.
“We have many tailgating options for all of our fans next to Welch Stadium that brings energy and excitement to support our student-athletes as they kick off the 2022 football season,” said David Spafford, ESU's new director of intercollegiate athletics.
Live at the Hive opens 2.5 hours before kick-off and closes 30 minutes before the game begins. The entire game day experience begins three hours before kick-off with the Hornet Walk, as the ESU Hornet football team, Emporia Marching Hornets and cheerleaders walk from the team meal in Memorial Union through the pedestrian mall to the stadium.
The Hornets open the 2022 season with a night game on Thursday, Sept. 1. Kick-off is 7 p.m., Live at the Hive, presented by Busch Light, opens at 4:30 p.m.
Parking Changes
To use the tailgating space as effectively as possible while creating a safe pedestrian experience, the parking area between 15th and 18th avenues will be closed to public traffic on football game days.
Only ESU students tailgating in front of Kossover and those with football game parking passes will be allowed in the lot. The football parking passes come with season ticket orders and credentials for the President's Box.
Non-permitted parking for fans is available in the lot on the west side of campus along Merchant Street and the parking lot on the north end of campus by the Student Recreation Center.
A limited number of parking passes for the permitted parking area on the west side of Welch Stadium are still available for purchase online. The cost is $30 for individual dates or $120 for the full season of games. The deadline to purchase for the full season is 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.
