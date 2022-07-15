It no longer bothers Deuce Vaughn that most of the colleges in his home state of Texas ignored him as a high school recruit, but he still considers himself an underdog because of his size.
Turns out, it’s hard to forget about someone telling you rather bluntly that “you’re too small to play college football.”
“That happened numerous times,” Vaughn said this week at Big 12 Media Days. “I don’t want to name any schools, but I had several Power 5 coaches tell me I wasn’t a fit for their program, because they were looking for a different demographic as far as a running back. They wanted someone bigger. I still use that as a chip on my shoulder, because I know some people will always have doubts about me.”
That may, indeed, be the case. But it’s getting harder and harder to find a college football expert who doesn’t believe in Vaughn.
So what if he is only 5-foot-6 and 172 pounds? He led the Wildcats to eight wins last season as a sophomore by rushing for 1,404 yards and catching 49 passes for 468 yards. So versatile is Vaughn that he has already earned consensus All-American honors as an all-purpose player.
When he first arrived at K-State, coaches talked about trying to limit his touches or using him as a scat back because they weren’t sure if his body was ready to handle a traditional workhorse role. But those fears are long gone. He has proven himself too talented to take off the field and too durable for a pitch count.
“No, there is not a limit,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said. “We are going to keep doing what we did with him last year. We’re going to use him as the featured back and he can be an every down back.”
Vaughn’s usage has slowly increased throughout his time with the Wildcats, and his carries are sure to rise again this season.
As a freshman, Vaughn turned 123 carries into 642 yards and nine touchdowns. He also grabbed 25 passes for 434 yards and two scores. He averaged nearly 15 touches per game.
As a sophomore, his usage rose to nearly 22 touches per game, with 18 coming on the ground and 3.8 coming through the air.
Only three running backs in the Big 12 saw more work as a traditional running back: Breece Hall, Abram Smith and Jaylen Warren. Smith led the way with 257 total carries.
It’s time to see if Vaughn can handle a similar role.
“I wouldn’t mind that,” Vaughn said. “I am such a competitive person that I would love to be out there every single play. My mom might get a little worried about me if that’s the case, but I am ready to help my team in any way that I can. I’m prepared for whatever they ask me to do.”
Vaughn’s impressive production and consistent durability raises an interesting question. Why is one of the smallest running backs in college football so good at staying healthy?
He hasn’t missed a game during his two seasons with the Wildcats. Klieman has only said Vaughn had to battle through injuries once, during a freshman season game at West Virginia.
There has to be more to it than the chip he carries on his shoulder.
Part of the answer is due to his elusiveness. He’s so fast and shifty that it’s hard for defenders to tackle him, let alone level a punishing blow. But even when that happens, he bounces right back up.
“I couldn’t put it into words exactly, but I’ve noticed that when I do get hit I always fall on my back,” Vaughn said. “I keep things away from my shoulders and stuff like that whenever I fall. It’s weird, but I can kind of anticipate whenever a play isn’t going well and I’m dead to rights. I can anticipate where the hits are coming from based on the pre-snap picture so I know how to contort my body when I do get in trouble.”
His size is also likely beneficial. Unlike bigger runners, it can be hard for defenders to track Vaughn as he sprints out of the backfield. Even when they do, his frame isn’t much of a target.
“I try to use it as a superpower,” Vaughn said. “I get lost behind some players, especially the big guys up front. That allows you to avoid contact and stay close to the ground. I don’t give defenders much surface area to hit. I definitely see my size as a benefit.”
Klieman has another theory.
“It’s the way he takes care of his body,” Klieman said. “He religiously takes care of his body, as far as nutrition, hydration, strength, stretching, yoga, rehab and cold tubs. He is always up in the office looking for things he can do on his own so that he can be durable and ready for the grind of a season.”
Vaughn will put his body to the test this upcoming season. He was named to the Big 12’s preseason all-conference team and he is going to be at the top of every defense’s scouting report.
Can he handle all that extra attention?
One thing is for sure: He isn’t too small for the challenge.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.