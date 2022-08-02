For the first time in school history, the Emporia State soccer team will open the season nationally ranked.
Fresh off their first MIAA Tournament Championship and a match win in the NCAA Tournament, the Hornets are ranked #14 in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason National Rankings.
The Hornets are set to return their top four scorers from last season led by All-American Mackenzie Dimarco, along with All-Region performers Hannah Woolery and Aislinn Hughes and All-MIAA defender Joanie Westcoat.
This will be one of the most challenging seasons for the Hornets in school history. The entire non-MIAA portion of the schedule consists of teams with a winning record last season as the four teams combined to go 43-26-7 in 2021. Only three of Emporia State's 18 matches will be against teams with a below .500 record last season.
The Hornets will open the season with five straight road matches and will play nine of their first ten matches away from the ESU Pitch. Emporia State will travel to Texas to open the regular season at West Texas A&M on Friday, August 26 in Canyon, Texas before traveling to Austin, Texas to play St. Edward's on Sunday, August 28.
The home opener will take place on Sunday, September 11 against Fort Hays State in a non-league contest. The Hornets are 20-0-1 on the ESU Pitch since 2018 and have not lost a regular season home match since October 22, 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.