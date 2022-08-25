Emporia State Athletics and the ESU Memorial Union will once again be partnering up to present a Hometown Hero at each Hornet home football game this season, starting with the home opener on Sept. 1 against Northeastern State.
"There are so many people doing great and impactful things to serve their communities, whether it be right here in Emporia, Lyon County, or our extended ESU family," said Emporia State Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations + Marketing Brett McLaughlin. "ESU Athletics is once again excited to partner with the ESU Memorial Union to recognize those people as a Hometown Hero."
Service is important to Hornet Athletics and this is an opportunity to honor residents of the Flint Hills and beyond for their contributions. The Hometown Hero program will recognize those that are going above and beyond for their friends, family, neighborhood and country. Nomination forms for the Hometown Hero program are available on esuhornets.com under the FanZone tab.
"A Hometown Hero can come in any category of service. It can be service in the military, health care, law enforcement, serving in our schools, someone that helps kids cross the street every morning to get to school, someone who greets people at the hospital," said McLaughlin. "We want to be able to take a moment to publicly say thank you."
Selected Hometown Heroes will receive tickets to an Emporia State home football game and will be featured on the Shogren Family Videoboard during the game.
Emporia State will have six home football games this year, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Northeastern State. Kick-off will be at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.