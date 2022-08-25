ESU Hometown Hero
Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State Athletics and the ESU Memorial Union will once again be partnering up to present a Hometown Hero at each Hornet home football game this season, starting with the home opener on Sept. 1 against Northeastern State.

"There are so many people doing great and impactful things to serve their communities, whether it be right here in Emporia, Lyon County, or our extended ESU family," said Emporia State Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations + Marketing Brett McLaughlin. "ESU Athletics is once again excited to partner with the ESU Memorial Union to recognize those people as a Hometown Hero."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.