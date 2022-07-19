ESU Volleyball Academic Award
Courtesy ESU Athletics

For the 16th time in head coach Bing Xu's 18 years, the Emporia State University volleyball team earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association. It is the 18th time in the last 20 years the Hornets have been honored.

The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.

