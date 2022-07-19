For the 16th time in head coach Bing Xu's 18 years, the Emporia State University volleyball team earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association. It is the 18th time in the last 20 years the Hornets have been honored.
The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
During the 2021-22 academic year, Emporia State maintained a 3.33 team GPA. Ten of the 11 players on last year's roster had at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA at the end of the spring semester.
The Hornets are one of 147 NCAA Division II teams to be honored for their academic achievement by the AVCA this year. Emporia State was one of nine MIAA teams to make the grade. The Hornets 18 all-time AVCA Academic Awards and streak of 11 straight years ranks second in the MIAA. Nationally they are ranked seventh in most AVCA Academic Awards and their 11 year active streak ranks 18th in the nation.
MIAA Teams Earning USMC/AVCA Team Academic Awards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.