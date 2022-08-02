Tray Buchanan ESU

Emporia State’s Tray Buchanan signed a professional contract with AEL-Limassol in Limassol, Cyprus.

 Courtesy Photo

Emporia State men's basketball alumni Tray Buchanan has signed with AEL-Limassol in Limassol, Cyprus. He is the sixth Hornet to sign a professional contract since 2019 and second off of last year's 20-9 team.

Buchanan made an immediate impact at Emporia State during his grad transfer year. The guard from Rock Island, Illinois scored a game-high 19 points in the Hornets exhibition game with eventual Division I national champion Kansas and then erupted for 31 points in the regular season opener. He had a game-high 29 points in the Hornets 75-56 victory over Northwest Missouri in White Auditorium - the first of two wins for Emporia State over the eventual national champions last season. He would go on to lead NCAA Division II in scoring from start to finish, averaging 25.6 points per game. He earned D2 Conference Commissioners Association All-American honors, becoming the first men's basketball player to earn All-American honors since 2003.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.