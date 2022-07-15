The Emporia State Athletic Department earned a gold medal and two bronze medals as part of the 2021-22 NACMA Best of Awards, announced by the organization during the recent NACDA Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Hornets earned a gold medal in the category of "Revenue Producing Video" for the 2021 end of the year athletic department recap video, and bronze in the categories of "Static Promotional Ad" for the 2021-22 Lady Hornet schedule release graphic and "Fan Engagement Video" for the fourth quarter football hype video.
"It is definitely humbling to be honored with these three awards from our peers across the nation," said Emporia State Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations/Marketing Brett McLaughlin. "I am excited to share these awards with the individuals who created these elements and to show off not only their hard work but their creative style and what they have brought to Emporia State Athletics in a way that continues to elevate the engagement with our fans."
The 2021 end of year video was produced by former graduate assistant Brandon Banks. It highlighted every sport as they navigated through the COVID year and was shown at the annual fundraising Athletics Auction. Banks is currently the Lead Creative Producer for the University of Kentucky men's basketball program. Judging for the revenue producing video was based on the overall look and feel of the video; the creativity/dramatic impact; the delivery of message; and if the objective was reached.
The 2021-22 women's basketball schedule release graphic was produced by Lady Hornet assistant coach Kiel Unruh. It incorporated a hornets' nest pattern into the release, with each opponent's logo and date of competition taking up a hexagon. Judging for the Static Promotional Ad was based on the overall look and feel of the ad; originality and creativity; and did it compel people to act or become engaged.
The fourth quarter hype video for football was produced by ESU marketing student assistant Jack McMillen with video from student assistant Garrett Meyer. It featured a series of big play highlights from throughout the season designed to get fans in Welch Stadium ready for the fourth quarter. The Fan Engagement Video could not be an intro video and was judged on having a well-conceived, developed and consistent theme; the content delivered in an appealing and engaging way; and the video's creativity that has people talking about it after it is played.
This is the second straight year Emporia State has been awarded a Gold Award in the NACMA "Best of" Awards program. Last year the Hornets won in the category of Fan Engagement Video for the Future Hornets Presented by Malone Dental video.
Initiated in 2003, the NACMA "Best Of" Awards program honors outstanding achievement in marketing and promotions. Awards are presented in 16 categories, with each category divided into three groups based upon school size and conference affiliations to promote fairness.
