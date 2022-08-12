The MIAA released their Preseason Soccer Coaches Poll on Friday and 2021 MIAA Tournament Champion Emporia State is slated for second behind last year's regular season champion Central Missouri. It is the second straight year the Hornets have been picked second in the preseason poll.
Central Missouri was the top pick with 11 first-place votes and 121 points. The Hornets picked up the other first-place vote and had 105 points for second. Central Oklahoma was just behind Emporia State with 103 points. Northwest Missouri had 93 points to rank fourth in the preseason poll. The Hornets went 5-1 against the other teams in the top four with the lone loss a 2-1 decision at Central Oklahoma. Emporia State defeated Central Missouri 4-3 in the regular season and 1-0 in the MIAA Tournament Championship game and took care of Northwest Missouri 4-1 in the regular season and 2-0 in both the MIAA and NCAA Tournaments.
The Hornets are set to return their top four scorers from last season led by All-American Mackenzie Dimarco, along with All-Region performers Hannah Woolery and Aislinn Hughes and All-MIAA defender Joanie Westcoat.
This will be one of the most challenging seasons for the Hornets in school history. The entire non-MIAA portion of the schedule consists of teams with a winning record last season as the four teams combined to go 43-26-7 in 2021. Only three of Emporia State's 18 matches will be against teams with a below .500 record last season.
The Hornets will open the season with five straight road matches and will play nine of their first ten matches away from the ESU Pitch. Emporia State will travel to Texas to open the regular season at West Texas A&M on Friday, Aug. 26 in Canyon, Texas before traveling to Austin, Texas to play St. Edward's on Sunday, Aug. 28.
The home opener will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 against Fort Hays State in a non-league contest. The Hornets are 20-1-1 on the ESU Pitch since 2018 and have not lost a regular season home match since Oct. 22, 2017.
2022 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll
1) Central Missouri [11]......121
2) Emporia State [1]........105
3) Central Oklahoma.........103
4) Northwest Missouri.........93
5) Missouri Western...........75
6) Northeastern State.........66
7) Fort Hays State.............61
8) Washburn.....................60
9) Rogers State.................43
10) Missouri Southern........30
11) Newman......................22
12) Nebraska-Kearney........13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.