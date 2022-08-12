ESU Soccer
Courtesy ESU Athletics

The MIAA released their Preseason Soccer Coaches Poll on Friday and 2021 MIAA Tournament Champion Emporia State is slated for second behind last year's regular season champion Central Missouri. It is the second straight year the Hornets have been picked second in the preseason poll.

Central Missouri was the top pick with 11 first-place votes and 121 points. The Hornets picked up the other first-place vote and had 105 points for second. Central Oklahoma was just behind Emporia State with 103 points. Northwest Missouri had 93 points to rank fourth in the preseason poll. The Hornets went 5-1 against the other teams in the top four with the lone loss a 2-1 decision at Central Oklahoma. Emporia State defeated Central Missouri 4-3 in the regular season and 1-0 in the MIAA Tournament Championship game and took care of Northwest Missouri 4-1 in the regular season and 2-0 in both the MIAA and NCAA Tournaments.

