Wrestling Junior & 16U National Championships
Courtesy Photo

FARGO, N.D. — Emporia wrestlers Xerarch Tungjaroenkul and Madelynn Griffin participated in the 2022 United States Marine Corps/USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships this week, representing Team Kansas. The event was held inside North Dakota State University’s FargoDome.

Tungjaroenkul, wrestling in the junior freestyle 152-pound weight class, registered a 0-2 match record, losing to Charlie Millard of Wisconsin in the first round, 11-0, and was then defeated by California’s Ethan Birch, 12-11.

