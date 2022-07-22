FARGO, N.D. — Emporia wrestlers Xerarch Tungjaroenkul and Madelynn Griffin participated in the 2022 United States Marine Corps/USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships this week, representing Team Kansas. The event was held inside North Dakota State University’s FargoDome.
Tungjaroenkul, wrestling in the junior freestyle 152-pound weight class, registered a 0-2 match record, losing to Charlie Millard of Wisconsin in the first round, 11-0, and was then defeated by California’s Ethan Birch, 12-11.
Griffin competed in the girls’ freestyle 132-pound weight class, losing her first-round match to Janida Garcia of California, 12-0, receiving a bye in the first-round consolation matches.
Round two of the consolations was successful for Griffin. She prevailed against Madeline Barton of Missouri, 9-2. In the third round of consolation matches, Griffin was defeated by Rylee Bennett of Tennessee, 8-4.
As of Thursday, July 21, Iowa was leading in the boys’ junior freestyle division, Kansas sitting at 19. In the girls’ freestyle division, Kansas was tied at 35th with several other teams. California held the lead position.
Tungjaroenkul won an individual high school boys wrestling 5A state championship for the Spartans in February, amassing 100 high school career wins.
Griffin also had a successful run at the state high school wrestling championships, posting a 3-1 match record. She lost to Olathe South’s Nicole Redmond in the championship match.
