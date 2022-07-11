Say it ain’t so. But it has been said for years. First, it was the demise of the beloved Big Eight Conference, then the addition of four refugee programs from the folded Southwestern Conference in 1994. Those actions initiated a controlled burn of the former Big Eight-turned-Big 12 Conference.
Now it’s a conference at a crossroads.
The dismantling and merging of conferences throughout the NCAA Division I landscape have created chaos and discombobulation while eschewing the intended purpose of college sports and crushing its spirit. In particular, football.
With the recent news of original Pac-12 (10) schools USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten for a TV payday — which will most likely backfire, especially for the terrible Chip Kelly-led UCLA Bruins — the death of college football is upon us.
As a kid growing up in California (not even in Big Eight country), I remember viewing the nationally televised Big Eight matchups and watching Nebraska highlights later in the week. The legendary names of the Big Eight: Riggins, Sayers, Branch, Dickey, Sims, Rodgers, Rozier, Dupree, Bosworth, Alberts, and Sanders seem to now be lost as it were (unless they forged some sort of NFL notoriety).
Nebraska bolted for the Big Ten in 2011. Ouch. However, it wasn’t complete circular reasoning. Some logic did present itself. Who can argue with a Nebraska-Ohio State matchup on Saturday afternoon? (Though it hasn’t been much of a matchup since the Cornhuskers joined the conference. And of course, no one wants to really view a Buckeye-Cornhusker basketball game.) That same year TCU and West Virginia joined the Big 12. Huh? What makes conferences interesting are the regional rivalries. The Jayhawks traveling to Morgantown, West Virginia, to play a game? It happened. K-State football playing in Orlando, Florida? It’s about to happen.
The NFL is culpable too. Collegiate football is a minor league system that the wealthy league doesn’t have to underwrite. Why would it want to change that system? But the facade has crumbled. It’s obvious that Division I football is morphing into a collection of professional sports conferences distantly connected to universities with whom they have nothing in common and whose end game is to serve its NFL master while reaping crazy margins. And with endorsements available to college athletes, expect the disconnect to grow.
But the Big 12 cannot be saved. Its death occurred when Oklahoma and Texas decided to head for the better payouts of the Southeastern Conference. Replacing them with BYU, Central Florida and Cincinnati is kind of laughable. The Sooners and Longhorns are irreplaceable.
Assuredly, the Big 12, ACC and remnants of the Pac-12 will be consumed by the SEC and Big Ten, creating two mammoth conferences that no one will care about but networks, streaming platforms and alumni.
So while things go awry and sideways in college gridiron land, we thankfully have our local high school programs and NFL franchise. Less hypocrisy and more exciting.
