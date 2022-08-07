Recent Emporia High School graduate Brooks Sauder and rising senior Avary Eckert won the Men’s and Women’s Emporia City Golf Championships over the weekend.
Sauder was tied with Caden Massey in the men’s championship after the first round on Saturday with 73, which was held at the Emporia Country Club. Round Two was held at Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Sunday, where Sauder shot a 69 to finish the weekend one under par.
Eli Fowler won the A Flight, Glen Schmidt won the B Flight and Dan Bruch won the C Flight.
Eckert won the women’s championship by 10 strokes over her sister Oliva. Avary Eckert carded a 76 both days to secure the win.
The Eckert girls also competed in the Sadie Park Sunflower Championship, which took place Friday and Saturday. (Saturday’s round counted for both events.) Avary finished fifth and Olivia finished 14th.
This concludes the summer golf circuit. Sauder will continue his career at Hutchinson Community College and Eckert will begin the high school season at Emporia High School at the end of the month.
