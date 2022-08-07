Recent Emporia High School graduate Brooks Sauder and rising senior Avary Eckert won the Men’s and Women’s Emporia City Golf Championships over the weekend.

Sauder was tied with Caden Massey in the men’s championship after the first round on Saturday with 73, which was held at the Emporia Country Club. Round Two was held at Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Sunday, where Sauder shot a 69 to finish the weekend one under par.

