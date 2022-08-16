The Emporia High School girls golf team rewrote the record books last season.
They had the lowest team average for both 18 and nine holes. They had the lowest individual scoring averages (Avary and Olivia Eckert). They had the lowest tournament scores. They had their first Centennial League champion (Avary). They had the best finish as a team in the Centennial League (second place). The team finished eighth in the state, which is the closest they’ve ever come to making the cut for the second day, and the highest individual finisher — Avary tied for fifth with a 161 (78 and 83).
“I’ve had a lot of great girls over the years, but the bar was not very high,” head coach Rick Eckert said. “Eventually, when a really good group comes along, you alter the record looks a little bit.”
That’s certainly a lot to be proud of for Emporia. And the team returns everyone for what could be a season that is even more special.
The team will consist of seniors Avary and Olivia Eckert and freshman Elise Eckert in addition to juniors Ella Fessler and Lacey Rust. Anyone who is interested in joining the golf team is allowed, as they typically do not get the numbers that would require tryouts.
For Eckert, it is obviously going to be a special year getting to coach three of his daughters. It will be the only chance he gets to coach all three at the same time.
“This is obviously going to be a really special year for me,” Eckert said. “When your children are little, you wonder if they’re going to play golf and I could end up coaching them. Now to have all three of them at the same time is going to be great.”
Being “coach” and “dad” at the same time for one kid — let alone three —could be an interesting dynamic in some cases. But for the Eckerts, golf is so much of what they do that it’s not an issue.
“The big thing is they’re good kids and they get along with each other,” Eckert said. “Sometimes siblings have issues, but these three are really good together and the nice thing is they help each other to develop their games and are very supportive. That makes all the difference in the world.”
While Avary and Oliva will be the team’s top players this year, Fessler and Rust are also going to play key roles if Emporia is hoping to take the next step. One key to that is that everyone gets along, and that keeps things loose over the course of the season.
“They played a little bit during the summertime so hopefully, their scores continue to go down a little bit,” Eckert said. “They’re great kids and are fun to work with and when you get that whole crew together, they’re a lot of fun. That’s one of the things that makes work easier is when you’re having a good time, time goes by faster and it’s a lot easier to have fun.”
The team goals this year are to finish top four at regionals and hopefully make the cut at state. Expectations are understandably high, and Eckert is excited to get started.
“I’m really excited,” Eckert said. “We’ve got a good schedule set up for the girls with good tournaments to play in. Everybody is familiar with the courses that we’re playing with the exception of the one at Maize South. It’s one of those things you like to learn from year to year, so hopefully, the girls will be remembering more as the season goes along and they’ll be able to shoot some better scores.”
