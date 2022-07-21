Emporia State football is hosting its showcase camps again this summer.
This marks the 23rd year the program is running a camp for high school students with an interest in playing football at the next level.
Wide receivers coach/Recruiting Coordinator Tyler Harris is in charge of coordinating the camp. The types of drills that are run are used to test players at the highest level.
“We actually take a lot of the drills from the NFL Combine,” Harris said. “That’s a pretty good benchmark of how something should look. We want to keep drills mostly the same throughout camp so that way, we’re able to get a good evaluation of everybody.”
The camps include baseline skill testing (40-yard dash/pro agility drills/vertical/broad jump), individual position work and skill instruction for offense and defense, and one-on-one competitions. No pads are required and kids need to have cleats and workout gear.
These camps have made a tremendous impact on the Emporia State football program, as it has offered and signed 86 student-athletes that have participated in a summer showcase camp since 2012.
While Harris is in charge of things, there’s a lot that goes into putting together something like this.
“There’s a lot that goes into it,” Harris said. “We need to have a lot of help from admissions on campus to our athletic department staff and our players that are out here helping. In terms of getting the word out, Sports in Kansas does an unbelievable job promoting our camps, as well as the admissions office in sending out emails and making sure people were invited. And then in terms of recruiting, our coaches reach out to high school coaches in their respective areas and we try to get players invited that way as well.”
Most student-athletes know about the camps at the big-time DI programs. But for Harris, it speaks volumes to see a kid come out to a camp for a school at the DII level, where there is just as much, if not more opportunity for kids to get on the field.
“It says so much about them being interested in Emporia State, which we’re all about,” Harris said. “Everybody can go to those DI camps, but it says something about them when they come to one of our camps. We know they’re serious about playing at the next level.”
ESU will be running another camp on Thursday evening from 5-8. Walk-ups are welcome and it costs $60 to participate. Registration begins 45 minutes before the start time.
