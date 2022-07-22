All things considered equal, strength and conditioning regimens can be game changers for a football team.
Area football programs implement physical preparation strategies to varying degrees. Their endgame is a better season and changed players.
“Our main focus in the weight room is to create the best athlete possible,” said Madison head football and track coach Alex McMillian through email. “We try to focus on power, strength and speed and have put a big emphasis on mobility this summer.”
Call it athletic performance, sports performance, physical preparation, or strength and conditioning. It means preparing players mentally and sharpening their athletic-skill set physically. There’s no dropping the ball in these programs. No efficacy, no point.
“At the end of the day, I do my best to find what our kids respond best to and puts us in the best situation to be the best athlete possible,” McMillian said.
University of Kansas football strength coach Matt Gildersleeve said the buy-in at KU goes beyond physical enhancement. It’s the cultural platform that the program rests on.
“We put our guys in tough adverse situations and let them grow from them,” he said. “But we also do a lot of education in the classroom…we call it cultural development here.”
Of course, there are differences between high school and Division I. Gildersleeve likens it to a tube of toothpaste. With high school athletes, you poke the tube, and a voluminous amount of paste comes out. Division I players require a lot of crinkling and squeezing to produce a useful quantity of paste.
The whole concept, or at least the facilitation, of sports performance training, began with the Soviets. Sports scientist Leonid Matveyev authored a system focusing on a specific segment of training for a block of time. The program manipulated the intensity, volume and recovery aspects of the particular type of training.
In the 1980s, controversial Canadian track coach Charlie Francis introduced a vertical integration platform that emphasized a specific element of the training while addressing other aspects to a lesser extent during the same training block. Many of today’s programs are seemingly derivative of Matveyev and Francis’ principles and methodology.
Madison uses a triumvirate of programs to address the totality of physical preparation. The Bulldogs employ the triphasic method in the weight room, a strength program comprising two-week training blocks that focus on the body’s three muscle actions in the program’s core lifts. For speed, McMillian has incorporated the “Feed the Cats” speed program, which utilizes maximal velocity and maximal intensity work. For pliancy, they’ve adopted a series of drills that reportedly reduce unnecessary pain and discomfort and mitigate issues limiting flexibility. McMillan’s players call it “voodoo magic.”
Chase County High football uses Autoregulatory Progressive Resistance Exercise training comprising three programs dictated by the physiological adaptations required for player performance — muscle gain, strength gains, or strength endurance (or a combination thereof). Chase County supplements the program with additional lifts and plyometrics (explosiveness).
“We are lucky that we have an amazing strength coach/teacher (Alex Weiss) who does both summer and in-school weights,” said Chase County head football coach Brody VanDegrift via email.
At KU, it’s principles versus methods. The overarching principle in Lawrence is inductive reasoning.
“Our first principle we train from is we work backward from the game,” Gildersleeve said. “So, no matter what sports you’re coaching and training, we're always going to study the game first and see the demands of the sport. Now, there are a lot of methods of training. There's West Side Barbell, there's 5/3/1, there's all these different methods that can get you there. But those methods are interchangeable. Your principles can't be.”
While a physical preparation program is always requisite to some degree, its importance to the overall training of the athlete can change from coach to coach.
In “Game Changer: The Art of Sports Science,” Dr. Fergus Connolly states that amplified physicality is beneficial, but game tactics and intelligence, position technique and psychological preparation are more vital.
“Power is nothing without control,” Connolly wrote. “The All Blacks (New Zealand’s famed national rugby team) focus on playing the game and recognize that it is not won in the gym. Other national teams spend exorbitant sums on exotic foreign training camps that focus on strength and power development at the expense of skills and game sense.”
But that exact sentiment doesn’t seem to be shared in the state of Kansas.
“The biggest thing to understand, especially at the college level, is strength and conditioning, it's a piece of the puzzle…it's definitely a big piece,” Gildersleeve said. “But ultimately, our jobs are to get our athletes ready to play football. Nobody signs a letter of intent to come play weightlifting.”
However, the psychological piece is a commonality between Connolly and the KU program. Gildersleeve said a cornerstone of the program is educating players about Jayhawks football culture. It’s a three-pronged approach: define culture, teach culture and demand culture.
“Everything that we do needs to be tailored to improving the athlete at the sport, and then obviously, also, improving the human being,” he said.
McMillian believes an exceptional strength program is the most crucial component to being competitive. But like KU football, Madison’s program transcends the physical side of the equation.
“On top of making you a better athlete, it teaches time management, work ethic, reliability, discipline, leadership, and holding each other accountable,” he said.
VanDegrift feels similarly. “Our summer program builds more than just strength. It gives our guys time to work together and to build bonds that will be needed in November.”
McMillian, who obviously places a super high value on physical preparation, offered a succinct perception of its standing in the football program.
“I once asked a coach that has won a lot more games than I have what the most important thing to winning football games is. He responded, ‘I will give you four things. 1. Weight Room 2. Weight Room 3. Weight Room 4. Weight Room.’”
