ESU Soccer Practice

The Emporia State soccer team practices on Aug. 9.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia State soccer team enters the season ranked No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. The team finished last season with a 19-3-1 record and advanced to the second round of the Regional Tournament.

While that raises plenty of reason for excitement for this season, head coach Bryan Sailer is not paying much attention to the preseason accolades.

