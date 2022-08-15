The Emporia State soccer team enters the season ranked No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. The team finished last season with a 19-3-1 record and advanced to the second round of the Regional Tournament.
While that raises plenty of reason for excitement for this season, head coach Bryan Sailer is not paying much attention to the preseason accolades.
“I don’t like to take too much stock in [preseason rankings],” Sailer said. “It’s flattering to be recognized, but that number is the same exact number we finished at last year. This year’s team is different and our girls need to understand that.”
ESU will return their top four scorers from a season ago, led by All-American Mackenzie Dimarco, along with All-Region performers Hannah Woolery and Aislinn Hughes and All-MIAA defender Joanie Westcoat.
“We’ll definitely be offensive-minded this year,” Sailer said. “Our seniors have been playing together for a while. We have workhorses in the middle and up top and when you have a threat to score in any game against any team at any moment, you’re never out of a game.”
Woolery agreed with the notion that this year’s team will be different, noting the transition with the new players and figuring out their dynamic.
“We’re going to try to take that energy that we had last year and try to channel it into this year but it’s definitely a different team,” Woolery said. “We had to say goodbye to a lot of good players but we’re welcoming a lot of new ones so it’s about figuring out the new team dynamic and what works for this team.”
Sailer expects the offense to be strong once again this year and is hopeful the defense can catch up and keep them in close games.
“We need to get to where we were last year, where we could win a 4-3 game or a 1-0 game,” Sailer said. “Right now, we’re probably at a point where we can win a 4-3 type of game more than a 1-0 game. But once our defense catches up and we can win either type of game, that’s when we’ll be in good shape.”
In terms of off-season training, Sailer lets the girls do their own thing to make sure they get some time off. But he was impressed with how they arrived to camp.
“I can only judge by how fit they are and we’ve done fairly well in that category,” Sailer said. “I give them some time off to unwind, work and have a life beyond soccer but I can tell you most of them put in the work this summer.”
Woolery was training constantly this summer but noted everyone follows their own routine.
“The summer is different for every player but it’s not an off-season,” Woolery said. “You’re conditioning and weight training every day to try to get better and prepare for the next season so we can hit the ground running.”
Emporia State begins the season on Aug. 26 at West Texas A&M, which will be the first of five road games to open the season. Sailer mentioned he intentionally begins the season that way and uses the time on the road to bond as a team.
“I like to intentionally do that because we get to bond as a team,” Sailer said. “I use it as a time to really get to know each other. It can be hard traveling 12 hours to play a game. But we do our best and we’ve been doing it for years. We’ve traditionally been a team that has gotten off to quick starts and I’m hoping the same could be this year but there will be some growing pains along the way.”
