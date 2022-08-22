Courtesy ESU Athletics
The MIAA released its Preseason Volleyball Coaches Poll on Friday and Emporia State is slated for ninth in the regular season.
The top of the poll was tight with four teams getting at least two first place votes. Northwest Missouri was the top pick with 90 points and three first place votes. Neb.-Kearney, Washburn and Central Missouri each received 85 points to tie for second as the Lopers and Ichabods picked up three first place votes with the final two first place votes going to the Jennies.
The Hornets return eight players that started at least 10 matches a year ago including honorable mention All-MIAA hitter Orianna Clements. They will be joined by four transfers and four freshmen on this year’s team.
Emporia State will open the season in St. Louis, Mo. with four matches at a tournament hosted by Missouri-St. Louis. The Hornets start off on Aug. 26 against the host Tritons that went 25-9 last year and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It is the first of nine matches against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season. The second match of the day will be against Saint Leo (Fla.) with Southern Arkansas and Missouri S&T on the schedule for Aug. 27 in St. Louis, Mo.
The home opener is set for Sept. 9 in White Auditorium against Neb.-Kearney in the first match of a four game home stand that will include three matches against NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago.
2022 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Northwest Missouri (3) — 90
T2. Nebraska Kearney (3) — 85
T2. Washburn (3) — 85
T2. Central Missouri (2) — 85
5. Central Oklahoma — 60
6. Pittsburg State — 56
7. Fort Hays State — 44
8. Missouri Western — 43
9. Emporia State — 21
10. Missouri Southern — 20
11. Newman — 16
Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.
(First Place Votes)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.