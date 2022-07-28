The nearly 100-year-old baseball institution of American Legion is hurting. It’s a 20th-century organization struggling against the conventions of 2022.
It appears the 21st century is challenging the mid-century values of Legion ball with the existential indifference of Generation Z and a brave new America.
The Washington Post reported in 2017 that America Legion lost 25% of its teams nationwide over a 10-season span, adding that the figure was close to 80% in some states.
According to the Bangor Daily News, Oklahoma has two Legion teams, Georgia seven, Texas eight and Arizona nine.
The beleaguered youth program is having trouble in Kansas too.
“This is the first year, that I know of there has not been Emporia Legion,” said Lebo-Waverly head baseball coach Jason Konrade via email. “It's an unusual summer for baseball in the Emporia area with no legion. That’s big news in itself.”
There are a few reasons for Legion’s dwindling popularity in the Jayhawk state.
Foremost seems to be the decade-long emergence of showcase tournaments that promote the player, not the team. They’re basically expensive opportunities to display individual skill sets to college coaches.
“I think these showcase baseball tournaments also kind of putting a hurt on…Topeka and Kansas City Schools used to have tons of Legion programs,” said Ryan Redeker, who coached an Emporia independent team this summer. “Topeka has one or two Legion programs now (one, according to the Legion website, which appears to only have information through the 2021 season), and I don't think there's a single one in Kansas City at all.”
He rests the blame on these tournaments, saying summer baseball has been trending in this direction.
“Everybody's going to these showcase baseball things where you go play in front of college coaches on the weekend,” Redeker said. “All the elite players have gone to that, so your Legion has gone down to your smaller type schools.”
But even the best players from smaller schools or rural communities are defecting to elite showcase teams.
Tanner Willhoft, who coaches the Hays America Baseball Club 18U team, said the reality of the situation is that Legion ball isn’t a viable option.
“We had nobody really close to us at the AAA level of American Legion that we could really play…So it was one of those things where it's like, we don't have the competition to play, why are we doing it?”
Willhoft grew up playing Legion ball but agrees that showcase tournaments have become the preference and de facto system of summer baseball.
“In the summer, (Legion baseball) gives you great structure…where you have something to play for at the end of the year,” Willhoft said. “Whereas now, everybody's playing a different tournament every weekend. So you win one tournament. It's like, ‘Oh, nice you won a tournament,’ but not every team in the state is trying to get to it anymore.”
Kansas American Legion chairman Joe Durham said the organization is experiencing a slow time right now but is on the mend.
“We’re down this year there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “Covid hit us hard. We were just starting to get our feet back under us, and then we had some problems, and now we’re working our way through them.”
Durham cited scholarships as one of the reasons kids and parents are still drawn to American Legion.
“(Showcase tournaments) try to get coaches to come and give scholarships,” he said. “Well, we’re going to offer a scholarship.”
American Legion provides scholarships to qualifying high school seniors in the amount of $500 and potentially $2,500.
Durham also said parents have tired of the steep costs of showcase baseball, where the money is pocketed by coaches.
The Florida Times-Union reported that one of the reasons youth baseball is on the decline is the showcase cost. The publication stated, “Many families simply do not have the financial ability to pay for their sons to be on a traveling showcase team. One organization in Florida costs $3,800 for just one summer. Others are between $2,200 and $2,500.”
Emporia High School baseball coach Anthony Markowitz said the cost-benefit aspect of American Legion doesn’t favor the teams or players either.
“I think the only thing I would have to say is…the cost that teams had to pay for registration and insurance was more than what we got in return,” he said in a text message. “Kansas American Legion Baseball really never started until the middle of July when they organized Zone Tournaments. So we’re paying about $2,000 and only guaranteed a spot in a double elimination tournament.”
He said neighboring states’ programs do a better job administratively and structurally.
“They have regulations on scheduling, which makes it more competitive and creates meaningful games. Those games matter when it comes time for zone/state,” Markowitz said.
But Durham seems confident. He said teams have indicated that they’ll be back in 2023, adding that American Legion picked up a host of new teams this year.
“I’ve got more parents contacting me now telling me they want their kids to play Legion ball instead of showcase.”
Olin Cole AA Ness County baseball coach Gary Foos said they joined American Legion this year and are happy with the results.
“This is our first year,” Foos said. “There’s been a Legion team in Ness City in the past, but this is the first year we got it going again, and so far, everything is positive and looking good for next year.”
An additional reason for the adverse situation can be attributed to American Legion. It’s a micro-reason but did result in the departure of a few teams and perhaps is indicative of the problems American Legion has faced.
Last season, an incident occurred that led some teams to end their association with Legion baseball. Willhoft’s team met Ottawa in final pool play at the state American Legion Baseball Tournament. The game was in Ottawa. A controversial decision made by former Kansas American Legion chairman Steve Queen — from Ottawa — resulted in a questionable outcome for the Hays Eagles.
The Eagles lost their initial games of the tournament but had an opportunity to make it to bracket play after the pool contests, only needing to score a requisite number of runs. Willhoft said that particular game was about chasing runs and remaining in the tournament.
“I think it was 15 runs that we needed and everything,” he said. “So 15 is kind of a hard number to get to with run rules and everything. But in the third inning, it was 11-0, and we were there trying to get our runs allowed and runs scored total to where we had a shot to even get in it.”
Hays had their fastest runners on second and third with a left-handed pitcher on the mound, so Willhoft decided to steal home twice. Reportedly, that didn’t sit well with Queen.
“And the Ottawa coach had no problem with it,” Willhoft said. “Normally, when you get up 10 runs and stuff, we don't steal extra bases or do anything like that, but we're trying to extend our season.”
The way Willhoft described it is that after an exchange about rules, Queen allegedly became hostile, poking Willhoft in the chest and using a few choice words. Then Queen called the game.
“He didn't make us forfeit,” Willhoft said. “He gave us the win and everything like that. But he just said this game’s over. We hadn’t hit the run-rule amount of runs and everything like that. He basically ended our season right then.”
Queen declined to comment on the incident.
“I mean, it was a board decision not to play American Legion baseball for our teams this summer in Hays,” Willhoft said. “I know the incident definitely led into it a little bit…But yeah, we know a bunch of coaches from Salina, and they kind of heard what happened to us. And they were out of it, too.”
Salina posted a tweet last September announcing their disassociation with American Legion that read, “SBE held a special meeting on September 29, 2021 to discuss the current state of American Legion Baseball and plans moving forward. During this meeting, Board of Directors unanimously voted not to affiliate with American Legion for the 2022 season.”
The incident didn’t help the current perception of American Legion. Willhoft’s Hays America Baseball Club 18U team has embraced Perfect Game, an organization seeking to promote baseball by hosting amateur tournaments while providing pivotal information to players, families, MLB organizations and college coaches.
“With Perfect Game…it seems like they're more up with the times and everything. They have an app developed to where they’re filming every game pretty much,” he said. “They got radar detectors on every guy, they've got a whole tournament…with their 16 teams…and people or scouts can easily get to it.”
Willhoft said it’s unfortunate, but American Legion can’t compete with the showcase tournament format and what it has to offer.
“It’s one of those things where it's like those kids have to go play that because they're like anybody else, they want to go move on and play a sport at a higher level,” he said. “And I can't blame them because it's like it's just so much easier to get looked at.”
The situation saddens Willhoft.
“I love American Legion baseball. My grandpa here in Hays was post commander of our Legion post. He’d come out and read the oath to us before games…Gosh, it was so much fun.”
Durham believes American Legion is back, saying it provides a safe, affordable, team-oriented product rooted in patriotism. Benefits not found elsewhere.
“We’re about patriotism. We’re about Americanism,” Durham said. “We have a code of conduct. We say that code of conduct before every game…American Legion baseball it’s about America….I don’t see that in other sports. Especially showcase baseball.”
For Markowitz, overhauling the Legion program is the only solution for its revival.
“I just feel there needs to be quite a few changes made in order for a recovery to be possible,” he said.
