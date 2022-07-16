The MLB Draft is the best time of the year for me. Perhaps part of that is being a Royals fan and the importance of developing your own players as a small market team. But I haven’t missed one ever since it started to be televised in 2008 and developing your own players is important for all 30 teams, so this is arguably the most important time of the year for every front office.
I will preface this by stating I know absolutely nothing and this is solely for fun. But I always love to do mock drafts anyway, so I figured why not publish one here?
The MLB Draft spans over three days, starting with the first two rounds on Sunday at 6 pm. Day One can be watched live on MLB Network, ESPN, and MLB.com. Rounds 3-10 will take place Monday and the draft concludes with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
1. Baltimore Orioles – Cam Collier, 3B, Chipola College (FL)
Nothing is ever easy when it comes to the Orioles and the draft. I’d bet Mike Elias doesn’t even know who he’s taking yet. Dating back to his days with the Astros, he’s widely known for saving money at the top of the draft and spending more on later picks. Lou’s son earned his GED and played at Chipola Junior College in what would have been his senior year of high school, and then went up to the Cape Cod League this summer and more than held his own against players four and five years older. There’s a strong group of position players at the top of this year’s draft and while most would not consider Collier to be the top player on the board, I’m guessing Baltimore is going to cut a deal here while still adding a potential impact player. Termarr Johnson, Jackson Holliday, Brooks Lee, or Jacob Berry are also in play if they want to cut a deal. Or, they can just take Druw Jones, and none of this matters.
2. Arizona Diamondbacks – Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan HS (GA)
The son of former outfielder Andruw Jones, Druw is widely considered to be the top player in the draft as a five-tool center fielder just like his dad, and many believe he will not get passed Arizona at No. 2.
3. Texas Rangers – Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater HS (OK)
Perhaps nobody has improved his stock more this spring than Holliday. Matt’s son entered the season as a late first-round candidate, but has rocketed up draft boards and is going in the top five picks as a potential five-tool shortstop.
4. Pittsburgh Pirates – Brooks Lee, SS, Cal Poly
Lee was one of the better prep players in the 2019 class but was committed to playing for his dad at Cal Poly. The decision paid off, as Lee is now the top college position player in the draft. He’s going to hit for both average and power and a team that drafts him can at least send him out as a shortstop, though he may shift to third base in the future. This is an exciting pick for a Pirates team that should be improving rapidly in the coming years.
5. Washington Nationals – Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech
Rumors are just rumors, but Parada to the Nationals has been one of the hottest rumors all season. It’s an advanced college bat that they can at least send out behind the plate and see if he can stay there. The bat will play anywhere if they have to move him.
6. Miami Marlins – 2B Termarr Johnson, 2B, Mays HS (GA)
Johnson might be the best high school hitter to enter the draft in decades and is certainly in play higher than this. The knock on him is he’s 5’10” and limited to second base defensively. But you’re buying the bat here and he will likely move more rapidly than most high schoolers. This would be an exciting add to an improving Marlins team.
7. Chicago Cubs – Elijah Green, OF, IMG Academy (FL)
Green is right up there with Jones for the player with the most upside in this draft, and you could argue he has the most upside. He certainly could be off the board earlier than this, but there are some hit tool concerns that could cause him to slide. But the rest of the package is so good that if he hits enough, this is a superstar center fielder and would be a steal at seven.
8. Minnesota Twins – Gavin Cross, OF, Virginia Tech
The Twins have a type – they love corner outfielders with plus hit tools and plus power. Like Trevor Larnach and Alex Kirilloff before him, Cross fits that profile well.
9. Kansas City Royals – Jace Jung, 2B/3B, Texas Tech
The Royals are in an interesting position this year, even more so after trading the No. 35 pick and the $2.2 million that comes with it to the Braves on Monday. It’s hard to predict what they’re going to do after shocking the entire industry with Frank Mozzicato at No. 7 last year. But in this scenario, I wouldn’t overthink things and just take one of the top remaining college bats on the board. I’m a big Jace Jung fan (perhaps I just like that family because I liked his brother Josh three years ago) and would be ecstatic with this selection. He’s a legit plus hitter with plus power and while the defensive profile is in question, I wouldn’t worry about that. I’d try him at third base because I don’t think the answer at the hot corner is currently in the organization. But this team is trying to win soon and adding an advanced college bat like Jung would be a huge win.
10. Colorado Rockies – Jacob Berry, OF/1B, LSU
Berry is one of the best overall hitters in this draft but comes with concerns about where he’ll play defensively. There’s probably a decent chance he’ll be limited to first base or even designated hitter when all is said and done, but the bat has drawn some Andrew Vaughn comparisons. Where he goes will likely depend on how a team feels about how big of a deal it is to take a potential DH in the first round.
11. New York Mets – Jett Williams, SS, Rockwall-Heath HS (TX)
With two picks in the top 15, the Mets are going to make a splash. They’ve been linked to Williams, who has been rising up draft boards all spring. They could save some money here to really go big with their next pick.
12. Detroit Tigers – Brock Porter, RHP, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep (MI)
I’m a big fan of when teams take players from their own backyard. Porter is the top healthy pitcher in the draft and Detroit could go in a number of ways, so I’ll give them the feel-good story here. This would be the latest in draft history the first pitcher was selected.
13. Los Angeles Angels – Cooper Hjerpe, LHP, Oregon State
If Detroit doesn’t take a pitcher at 12, most feel this will be the spot where the first pitcher comes off the board. Hjerpe is very unique with his arsenal and arm slot. He truly gives hitters a different look. He’s the top healthy college pitcher in the draft (perhaps aside from Cade Horton, but we’ll get to him) and the Angels need pitching and they need it yesterday.
14. New York Mets – Dylan Lesko, RHP, Buford HS (GA)
Lesko entered the spring as the top pitching prospect in the draft – high school or college – but he underwent Tommy John surgery and is now a wild card. There are still teams that consider him to be the top pitcher in the draft and many teams don’t shy away from Tommy John guys anymore. Lesko likely has a high asking price and the Mets can go over-slot here to sign him away from Vanderbilt.
15. San Diego Padres – Kumar Rocker, RHP, Tri-City ValleyCats
Here. We. Go. Nobody knows where Kumar Rocker fits in the draft this year. He does seem to be healthy after making five starts in the Independent Frontier League. Everyone knows the track record here, and if a team wanted to get him to the majors this year out of the bullpen, the Padres make perfect sense. He could be an incredible weapon for them in a pennant race.
16. Cleveland Guardians – Zach Neto, SS, Campbell
Cleveland does a terrific job developing pitchers, so I could certainly see them opting for an arm here. But Neto has helium and is being talked about near the top 10, so this could be a good value here.
17. Philadelphia Phillies – Brandon Barriera, LHP, American Heritage HS (FL)
The Phillies have taken prep pitchers Mick Abel and Andrew Painter the last two years and there’s a heavy buzz they’re in on Barriera, so let’s make it three in a row for them.
18. Cincinnati Reds – Cole Young, SS, North Allegheny HS (PA)
Young is one of the top prep shortstops in the draft and while he may not have the highest offensive ceiling in terms of power potential, he’s a safe bet to remain at short long-term. The Reds took Austin Hendrick from the area two years ago and the talent fits in this range, so I think this makes sense.
19. Oakland Athletics – Chase DeLauter, OF, James Madison
DeLauter entered the season near the top of this class and was performing well this spring before suffering a broken foot in April and ending his season. There’s an exciting power-speed package here and a chance to give center field a chance in pro ball, though some teams wonder how legit his college numbers were against the mid-major Colonial Athletic Association.
20. Atlanta Braves – Justin Crawford, OF, Bishop Gorman HS (NV)
One of the better athletes in the class, Carl’s son is a similar player to his father with a better chance to stick in center field and has been getting buzz toward the back half of the top 10. With the additional bonus pool resources acquired in Monday’s trade with the Royals, Atlanta could spread that money around and perhaps go over-slot for a prep player they really like at 20.
21. Seattle Mariners – Cade Horton, RHP, Oklahoma
Perhaps the most intriguing player in this draft, Horton was one of the top two-way prep talents in 2020, but the Norman product was set on his commitment to his hometown Sooners. He then missed his freshman year with Tommy John surgery and played primarily third base this spring. It wasn’t until the Big 12 Tournament, where he developed a wipeout slider while tinkering with his grip, that he was even on the radar this year. He went on to dominate college baseball all the way through the College World Series Finals, including a 13-strikeout performance in his final start against national champion Ole Miss that left scouts in awe. Horton is truly a wild card and it will all come down to what his asking price is and if teams feel this is the real Horton or not. A lack of healthy college pitching will only play in his favor.
22. St. Louis Cardinals – Daniel Susac, C, Arizona
Susac should probably be off the board by this point, but there’s always someone that falls in the draft. He has a plus arm that should keep him behind the plate (though it will work just fine at third base or an outfield corner if he moves), but you are buying the bat here. Leave it to the Cardinals to be the beneficiaries of a player that falls in their lap.
23. Toronto Blue Jays – Connor Prielipp, LHP, Alabama
Prielipp dominated as a freshman in 2020 before COVID ended the season and entered last year as one of the top college pitchers for the 2022 Draft before requiring Tommy John after his first start, effectively wiping out his sophomore and junior seasons. When healthy, it’s arguably the best stuff in the class from the left side and Toronto didn’t shy away from taking an injured pitcher last year in Gunnar Hoglund.
24. Boston Red Sox – Peyton Graham, SS, Oklahoma
Graham brings an exciting power-speed combo to the table, as he became the first NCAA DI player with 20 homers and 30 steals in a season since Texas Tech’s Josh Brady in 2004. He should be able to go out as a shortstop but could move to the hot corner as he grows into his body, where his plus arm would fit nicely.
25. New York Yankees – Drew Gilbert, OF, Tennessee
Gilbert was one of a few notable players on a Tennessee team that was No. 1 in the country for most of the year. He’s a sparkplug that plays with tons of energy and a knack for putting the bat on the ball. While not a big power guy, a left-handed bat at Yankee Stadium with an advanced hit tool is tempting. His athleticism should allow him to stick in center field for the foreseeable future.
26. Chicago White Sox – Dylan Beavers, OF, California
Beavers is one of the toolsiest players among the college crop this year, with the only real concerns coming from his hit tool. If he hits, there’s star upside here and the White Sox could use some long-term outfielders.
27. Milwaukee Brewers – Gabriel Hughes, RHP, Gonzaga
The Brewers do an excellent job at maximizing their pitchers. Getting someone with Hughes’ feel for pitching in their system could be exciting if the stuff makes a jump in pro ball.
28. Houston Astros – Blade Tidwell, RHP, Tennessee
Tidwell entered the spring as one of the top college arms but became somewhat of an enigma after being in and out of the rotation this spring with shoulder soreness. If healthy, this is some of the best stuff in the draft and the Astros know how to develop pitchers.
29. Tampa Bay Rays – Jackson Ferris, LHP, IMG Academy (FL)
High school pitching tends to slide on draft day. But a team like the Rays knows how to maximize their players’ potential, and Ferris has some of the highest amongst this crop of prep pitchers.
30. San Francisco Giants – Brock Jones, OF, Stanford
A lot of what was said about Beavers can be applied here. A toolsy outfielder with hit tool questions. But I’ll give the Giants the local product.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.