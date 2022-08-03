The Division II Athletics Directors Association (DII ADA) recently announced 101 Emporia State student-athletes have earned DII ADA Academic Achievement Awards. The Academic Achievement Award recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level that maintain a 3.50 cumulative GPA in at least four semesters of college-level work.
In total, there were a record-breaking 16,802 student-athletes from 171 institutions recognized for the 2021-22 Academic Achievement Awards. This is the most student-athletes being recognized since the inception of the award's program. Emporia State was one of five MIAA schools with at least 100 honorees as a total of 1,008 conference student-athletes were honored. Ten MIAA schools were represented with each having at least 50 honorees. Only six of 23 NCAA Division II conferences passed the 1,000 plateau for honorees.
