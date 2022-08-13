Yes, gridiron happenings tend to dominate the fall high school sports landscape. Probably most of you reading this (Gosh, I hope someone is reading this.) are tuned in to football in one way or another — Chiefs, K-State, Olpe High School, what have you. I hear you. That’s understandable.
But there is another exciting sport in the high school and college realms played in the fall.
It utilizes a round ball and a net. Not tennis. It also pairs fine motor skills with fast twitch actions and torque. If you’re thinking volleyball…
Good job. And you will find some competitive girls’ volleyball played in the state. Without a doubt.
However, volleyball in Kansas seems to encapsulate mixed results. At the NCAA Division I level, Kansas (18-12, 8-8) ranked 19th in the country at the end of the 2021 season, according to the American Volleyball Coaches Association. But nine of KU’s 20 players were from Kansas. Conversely, K-State (15-13, 6-10) was near the bottom of the Big 12 with only one Kansan on the roster. Wichita State finished up 19-10 for the 2021 season. They had four Kansans on the 20-woman roster, only one for 2022.
And the standout among the Division II programs in Kansas is the powerhouse Washburn University of Topeka. The Ichabods lost to the University of Tampa in the 2021 NCAA Division II championship match but amassed a 31-6 record. Eleven players out of 23 were from Kansas, including senior middle hitter Kelsey Gordon, who played at Emporia High School. The remaining DII schools in the state were under .500 in match play.
In NAIA, Ottawa University recorded a 19-8 record and collected a conference championship. Eighteen of its players were from the Sunflower State, including Olpe’s Hattie Fisher.
High school volleyball is somewhat competitive too. I’m not going to discuss club volleyball with its high yawn factor; about the individual, for the individual. From Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park) and Lansing High School of 6A and 5A, respectively, to Hanover High School of 1A Division 2, you can easily find quality volleyball at that level. And let’s not forget about local program Lebo High School, which played Hanover in the state championship match last year.
Blue Valley North (40-2) received an eighth-place spot in the 2021 USA Today High School Sports rankings. MaxPreps ranked Saint Thomas Aquinas High School of Overland Park at 48. And regionally, MaxPreps placed Lebo at 31.
While it is argued that interest in high school football is declining, participation in volleyball is on a roll.
“First, participation is increasing across all sectors: girls’ volleyball is the top team sport — with 462,000 — in U.S. high schools by over 60,000 participants and continues to take a bigger and bigger share of the tall, athletic girls,” said Kathy DeBoer, the executive director of the American Volleyball Coaches Association in the Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette.
I know, sort of a confusing quote. Maybe this will help clarify. The National Federation of State High School Associations reported that volleyball has unequivocally experienced the greatest increase in girls’ high school sports in the last five decades. Nearly 18,000 girls participated in volleyball in 1971. As of 2018, that rose to 452,808.
More players should invariably translate into more talent and better play.
Regarding individuals, Kansas possesses one of the nation’s top players. Skyler Pierce, a 6-foot-2 junior outside hitter from Olathe Northwest High School, committed to juggernaut program Nebraska in June. She’s ranked No. 1 in the nation by Prep Dig. Former Olathe Northwest player Kaiti Parks (2020) is a middle blocker at KU.
And in Emporia, the Hornets’ volleyball program has a couple of new but familiar faces this year. Lebo’s Abby Peek (defensive specialist) and Emporia High School’s Rylee Peak (outside hitter).
I suppose what I’m trying to say in all of this disjointed mess (attempting to resemble a column) is, “Go out and watch some volleyball this fall!” It’s a fun change of pace and a fitting complement to the Friday night lights.
