Yes, gridiron happenings tend to dominate the fall high school sports landscape. Probably most of you reading this (Gosh, I hope someone is reading this.) are tuned in to football in one way or another — Chiefs, K-State, Olpe High School, what have you. I hear you. That’s understandable.

But there is another exciting sport in the high school and college realms played in the fall.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.