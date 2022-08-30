Chase County volleyball

The Chase County volleyball team finished second at the Peabody-Burns Tournament over the weekend.

 Courtesy Photo

Three area volleyball programs were in play last Saturday as the 2022 volleyball season officially got underway.

Olpe High School and Northern Heights High School played in the Burlingame Tournament, and Chase County High School was in action at the Peabody-Burns Tournament.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.