Three area volleyball programs were in play last Saturday as the 2022 volleyball season officially got underway.
Olpe High School and Northern Heights High School played in the Burlingame Tournament, and Chase County High School was in action at the Peabody-Burns Tournament.
Burlingame Tournament
The Lady Eagles posted a 4-1 tournament record, finishing in third place. Olpe plays at Eureka High School Tuesday. Northern Heights lost its three matches, falling to Olpe, Burlingame and Osawatomie.
“Every match was close throughout the day,” said Northern Heights head volleyball coach Angie Becker. “I feel as we gain experience at the varsity level, we will be able to compete at a higher level as the season progresses.”
The Lady Wildcats play at West Franklin High School Tuesday.
Olpe def. Northern Heights 25-22, 25-20
Olpe def. Osawatomie 25-17, 25-16
Olpe def. Burlingame 25-22, 9-25, 25-23
Council Grove def. Olpe 17-25, 7-25
Olpe def. Burlingame 25-19, 24-26, 25-17
Olpe def. Northern Heights 25-22, 25-20
Burlingame def. Northern Heights 26-24, 25-15
Osawatomie def. Northern Heights 25-15, 25-23
Peabody-Burns Tournament
Chase County placed second in the tournament, taking Wichita Classical High School to three games in the final match, 19-25, 25-23, 18-25. The Lady Bulldogs face Lyndon High School away Tuesday.
Pool play:
Burrton def. Chase County 25-22, 19-25, 25-19;
Chase County def. Wichita Classical 19-25, 25-23, 25-19
Chase County def. Burden 25-15, 25-27, 25-19
Bracket play:
Chase County def. Solomon 9-25, 25-20, 25-17
Classical def. Chase County 25-19, 23-25, 25-18
