Eight Emporia golfers are set to compete at the Kansas Junior Golf Tour Championship, which will take place at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course on July 25 and 26.
Emporia High School graduate Brooks Sauder will be joined by his high school teammates Caden Massey, Nolan Jacob and Hudson Sauder. Three Emporia High School girls have qualified: Avary Eckert, Olivia Eckert, and Elise Eckert. Chesney Erkle will also be competing in the 12 & under division.
Emporia will be well-represented at this year’s championship and it will help that players and parents will not have to travel this year. That certainly holds true for Emporia head coach Rick Eckert, who coaches/has coached seven of these players in high school and has three daughters competing.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Rick Eckert said. “Being able to host something like this is one of those things you don’t get to see very often. It’s nice that the kids will get to be at home and it’s really nice especially for the parents. We’re at home, the kids are sleeping in their own beds and we’re not having to travel and pay for hotel rooms. That’s one of the things with all of these kids doing these summer tournaments. It’s not only a time commitment, it’s a pretty severe financial commitment too for their parents. But the important thing is they find a way to make it work because this is what the kids think they need to do to get better.”
A total of 100 golfers will compete in Monday’s Opening Round, with the top performers qualifying for Round Two on Tuesday. Fifteen golfers qualified in the 12 & under division, 30 will compete in both the boys 13-15 and 16 plus age groups, and 10 girls will be in the 13-15 age group, with 15 in the 16 plus.
