Brooks Sauder swing

Brooks Sauder follows through on a swing at the state tournament.

 Jamie Sauder/Special to The Gazette

Eight Emporia golfers are set to compete at the Kansas Junior Golf Tour Championship, which will take place at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course on July 25 and 26.

Emporia High School graduate Brooks Sauder will be joined by his high school teammates Caden Massey, Nolan Jacob and Hudson Sauder. Three Emporia High School girls have qualified: Avary Eckert, Olivia Eckert, and Elise Eckert. Chesney Erkle will also be competing in the 12 & under division.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.