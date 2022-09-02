High school football is back. With COVID a speck in the rearview, normalcy has returned. Some first-week matchups include Olpe High School beginning its bid for another state championship in Topeka as they face off against Hayden Catholic and Northern Heights, hoping to set its program on a new trajectory in 2022 at West Franklin. And an intriguing matchup between two area teams could highlight 8-man play.
11-man:
Olpe at Hayden Catholic
The two-time defending 1A state champions kick off another campaign as they try to stretch their consecutive state titles to three and win their 25th successive game.
The Eagles aren’t shying away from challenges. They’ll play 3A Topeka-Hayden, who posted an 8-2 record last year and beat Emporia High School in its 2021 opener.
The Olpe defense will have its hands full, with Hayden’s 6-5/275-pound Notre Dame-commit lineman Joe Otting and 6-2/270-pound lineman JC Cummings.
The Eagles will have to soar and be on point to register this win.
Northern Heights at West Franklin
The Wildcats will face West Franklin High School tonight. The Falcons finished 1-7 last season.
A common denominator from last year between these teams was early-season games against Central Heights. Both teams lost by similar point margins.
This could be a low-scoring matchup, relatively speaking, or expect a scoring fest.
8-man:
Madison at Hartford
Madison enters 2022 after a strong showing in 2021 and will lock up with an emerging Hartford program who has a new head coach.
Madison returns a solid group of starters, including the game-changing Bryson Turner (16.9 yards per carry, according to Sports in Kansas). Look for the Bulldogs’ multiple power/option to put up some points.
The Jaguars will miss last year’s scoring machine Shayden Sull and look to senior quarterback Ali Smith and freshman receiver Keenan Renfrow to be their primary point collectors.
Lebo vs. Lyndon
Lyndon posted a 6-4 record in 11-man during 2021 and moved down to 8-man Division II this year. Lyndon’s lines are anchored by 6-8, 255-pound junior offensive lineman Kaedin Massey.
The Wolves will be without Kyle Reese this year, losing their first team all-state quarterback to graduation. But they’re well-fortified in the trenches, and quarterback Landon Grimmett is an athlete whose had live reps at QB in 2021. However, this should be a good test for him.
Chase County vs. Moundridge
Dual-threat quarterback Mitch Budke returns to helm the Bulldogs’ spread/read-option offense, and all indicators point to Budke and company dropping a scoreboard-load of points on the Wildcats.
Chase County’s explosive offensive smothered Moundridge last season, scoring 72. Could be a repeat performance.
