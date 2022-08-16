To a certain point, it could be a tale of two seasons for the Emporia High School cross country program.
Mike Robinson is entering his 10th year with the program and eighth as head coach. He has two returning state qualifiers for the boys in sophomore Daghyn True and senior John Laudie. But after them, there will be plenty of opportunities for kids to step up.
“We will have a lot of younger kids behind them and I saw a lot of good things during the summer,” Robinson said. “But for the boys, it’s a little bit of a question mark because I don’t know who’s going to step up and make something happen this year for the team. As far as individuals, you’d be looking at John and Daghyn at the moment.”
The girls qualified for the state meet as a team last year and only lost one senior. The top returning performers are senior Elizabeth Willhite, junior Micah Sheffy-Harris, and junior Sofia Ruvalcaba, and Robinson expects big seasons out of those three.
Other notables are sophomores Leanna Lewis and Allison Curtis, who had good track seasons in the spring and Robinson expects them to do some varsity races this year. Overall, it’s a pretty talented group with good depth that should help as the season rolls along.
“There’s potential that we’re looking at headed back to the state meet with that group again this year,” Robinson said.
The thing about cross country is there are no tryouts — any kid that wants to run is able to run. While there are certainly kids that come out because they are runners, it also opens the door for other kids who use the sport for other purposes. While that can be a challenge, Robinson embraces it.
“That’s the trick of it and I love it because we do get such a diverse group,” Robinson said. “We have some that come out that are good or have the potential to be good and are very competitive. And then we have other kids who don’t necessarily enjoy running and are doing it to get in shape for a winter or spring sport. But they come out and are positive and have a good time with it. We also have kids that come out just because they want somewhere to belong and want to be social.
“To me, all those reasons are equally valuable and for me as a coach and my coaching staff, it can be hard because there are two of us with close to 40 kids all out for different reasons. So, we keep training diaries on them and once you really get to know the kids and build relationships, you figure out why they’re there and then you can tailor training for them.”
In terms of summer training, Robinson mentioned it’s extensive, but optional. He generally receives a pretty good turnout from the kids who want to be in shape for the season.
“During the summer, we work out Monday through Thursday in the morning at the high school,” Robinson said. “A lot of it is just getting some miles in and then towards the end of the summer, we start doing more intense work. We don’t make it mandatory but we get a pretty good turnout because the kids are into it and want to get better and be in shape by the time the season starts.”
The season starts on Sept. 3 with the Manhattan Invitational. Their home meet, The Emporia Cross Country Invitational at Jones Park, will be on Sept. 10.
