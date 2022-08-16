EHS XC

The Emporia High School Girls Cross Country team in action last season.

 Courtesy Donna True

To a certain point, it could be a tale of two seasons for the Emporia High School cross country program.

Mike Robinson is entering his 10th year with the program and eighth as head coach. He has two returning state qualifiers for the boys in sophomore Daghyn True and senior John Laudie. But after them, there will be plenty of opportunities for kids to step up.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.