The Emporia High School girls golf team won their opening and lone home event of the year, the Emporia Invite, at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Spartans finished with a total score of 335, 15 strokes ahead of second-place finisher St. Mary’s Colgan (350). Topeka-Seaman finished third with a 369.
Emporia had three of the top six individual finishers. Seniors Olivia and Avary Eckert finished with 78, but Olivia was awarded second in a tiebreaker. Avary finished fourth while freshman Elise Eckert took sixth with an 85. Junior Ella Fessler shot a 94 to finish in 13th place.
Topeka-Seaman’s Lois Deeter finished first with a 77.
The Lady Spartans next match will be at Topeka Seaman on Sept. 8 at 3 p.m.
