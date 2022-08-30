Olivia Eckert

Olivia Eckert tees off at the Kansas Junior Tour Tournament at Emporia Golf Course on June 23.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School girls golf team won their opening and lone home event of the year, the Emporia Invite, at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Spartans finished with a total score of 335, 15 strokes ahead of second-place finisher St. Mary’s Colgan (350). Topeka-Seaman finished third with a 369.

