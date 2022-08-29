The 2022 high school volleyball kicked off over the weekend as several area teams were in action at early season tournaments.
A new season means clean slates and hopeful possibilities, along with realized goals and missed opportunities. The score is 0-0 but will soon be changing.
Below is a preview of the six area programs that will try to make it happen in 2022.
Chase County (2A):
Head coach: LeAnn Hansford
2021 record: 8-27
The Bulldogs lost seven seniors and will look to their returning varsity players to fill positions and provide leadership. Hansford is optimistic.
“The coaches saw some good things during summer league and camp from a variety of girls,” she said.
Northern Heights (2A):
Head coach: Angie Becker
2021 record: 22-15
The Wildcats ended the 2021 season as sub-state runner-up and will lean on senior outside hitter Kailyn Schlimme (Flint Hills League horrible mention) and senior middle hitter Dylan Kosinski to make another playoff run.
Head coach Angie Becker said the squad lacks experience but exhibits commitment.
“One of our biggest weaknesses will be experience and learning to play in different positions,” Becker said. “I feel that players are coming in ready to learn and play. I have hard workers that put in the work during the off-season to improve their skills. I think our team has a great work ethic, and they are committed to each other and the success of the team.”
Madison (1A DI):
Head coach: Ashley Redeker
2021 record: 21-12
Madison brings back a plethora of returners and expects to pick up where they left off in 2021. Returning are outside hitters Yolaine Luthi and Jalynn Weakley. Luthi received Lyon County League 1st-team honors last year and was selected as an honorable mention in Class 1A Division I.
The Bulldogs will have the depth to go along with their experience.
“We have a very big freshmen class, and I expect them to grow and help our team in tremendous ways,” said head coach Ashley Redeker. “We also have a middle (Rowdie Watts) and outside (Kimber Hudson) that I expect to help us achieve great things.”
Olpe (1A DI):
Head coach: Crystal Heins
2021 record: 10-24
Despite last season’s record, there is optimism at Olpe. Head coach Crystal Heins said her players are eager to learn the game and possess the drive and desire to be successful. Experienced seniors should help the Eagles improve on their 10-win 2021 season.
“This year’s group of seniors are very special to me because I have coached these ladies since they were freshmen,” Heins said. “The seniors include Makenna Broyles, Ava Clark, Drew Haag, Grace Markowitz, Jenna Smith and Karsyn Young. We are excited to have Milly Bailey returning to the court from an injury sustained during the basketball season last year. Grace Coughlin and Kadey Robert are also key players on the team.”
Their weakness could be a mental carryover from 2021.
“Last year, our confidence in our abilities as a team was lacking,” Heins said. “This year, we are hoping to regain our confidence as many of our players gained valuable game experience last season.”
Hartford (1A DII):
Head coach: Ashton Kistner
2021 record: 8-22
The Jaguars return three sophomore starters and appear to be in a rebuilding phase.
Middle hitter Keilee Finnerty (12 aces, 67 kills, 23 blocks, 77 digs), setter Tobye Sull (33 aces, 27 kills, 24 assists, 175 digs) and left-side hitter Lexi Giesken-Mears (11 aces, 19 kills, 125 digs) will be relied on to keep the team competitive.
“We are going to be a young team which could be a strength or a weakness,” said head coach Ashton Kistner. “I believe that the young leadership that this team will be bringing to the table will be our key to success.”
Lebo (1A DII):
Head coach: Gina Peek
2021 record: 40-5 (school record for wins)
Lebo returns the bulk of its 2021 team that reached the state final last year and seems poised to run it back this season.
“I think it is reasonable to have these goals as we return a large part of our varsity, particularly on offense, but nothing is given,” said 14-year head coach Gina Peek. “There is no credit awarded for what you accomplished last year. I think our team understands that we are still required to compete and improve every day in order to make those things happen again.”
The starting group comprises senior outside hitter/middle blocker Brooklyn Jones (2020 Class 1A Division II All-State Tournament Team, Class 1A Division II All-State 1st-Team, 2021 Class 1A Division II All-State Tournament Team, Class 1A Division II All-State 1st-Team), junior outside hitter/middle blocker Audrey Peek (2021 Class 1A Division II All-State Tournament Team, Class 1A Division II All-State 2nd-Team), sophomore outside hitter Saige Hadley (2021 Class 1A Division II All-State Tournament Team, Class 1A Division II All-State 1st-Team), junior middle blocker Katie Ott, sophomore setter Abi Jones (2021 Lyon County League 2nd-team) and sophomore libero Siara Crouch.
“While we are going to take a day at a time, and then a week at a time, we are looking forward to league play, tournament play and post-season play with aspirations of winning,” Peek said. “We cannot look past or assume anything about our opponents. We picked up several new teams and a new tournament this year, with some private and larger division schools, so I am excited to see some new competition.”
