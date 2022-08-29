Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 94F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.