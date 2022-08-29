Olpe volleyball

The Olpe High School volleyball team.

 Courtesy Photo

The 2022 high school volleyball kicked off over the weekend as several area teams were in action at early season tournaments.

A new season means clean slates and hopeful possibilities, along with realized goals and missed opportunities. The score is 0-0 but will soon be changing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.