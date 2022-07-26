The Kansas Junior Golf Tour Championship concluded at Emporia Municipal Golf Course with the second round on Tuesday afternoon.
Elise Eckert finished fourth in the girls 13-15 age group with a total score of 172. Naomi Koontz of Newton took first place with 156.
In the 16-plus age group, Oliva and Avary Eckert took fourth and fifth place with 158 and 159. Jenny Kim of Overland Park finished with 146 to secure the championship.
“I feel like I played really well,” Olivia Eckert said. “The 77 that I shot today was my best score so far this season, so I’m happy the practice turned out well.”
“I felt like I hit the ball really well, but couldn’t make any puts when I really needed to,” Avary Eckert said. “I made a birdie on 17 but there were a lot of puts throughout the round that I missed.”
Kim won the girls overall title by nine strokes over second-place finisher Alexa Garrett (155) of Wichita. Koontz’s score of 156 was good for third place overall.
In the boys 13-15 age group, Nolan Jacob finished in fourth place with 148 and Hudson Sauder took 17th with 159. Garden City’s Maddix Shook and Olathe’s Warren Bennett finished tied for first with 142.
Caden Massey finished eighth in the boys 16-plus age group with 144. Brooks Sauder was tied for 15th at 148. Kansas City Missouri’s Easton Johnson, who tied the blue tee course record in the first round, won with a score of 129.
Chesney Erkel finished tied for ninth in the prep division.
