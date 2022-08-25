Emporia High School’s girls tennis team returns a number of key players from a season ago.
The team qualified two doubles teams for state in seniors Kaitlyn Velasquez and Lillee Frank and junior Ashlynn Foraker and senior Kailey Reynoso. Emporia was able to host the state tournament a season ago, and head coach Saul Trujillo is excited that the girls were able to get experience at the state level.
“A lot of girls got that state experience in their first time there,” Trujillo said. “We have a senior group that’s coming back and a junior that qualified for state. We’re going to be more experienced this year, which really helps them be more comfortable in those situations.”
In terms of how practice has been going, Trujillo is excited about the numbers he will have this season. He’s also happy that the weather has mostly been cooperating.
“A lot of girls came out and have put in the work this summer, so we’re trying to pick up where we left off,” Trujillo said. “The first week of practice was pretty awesome. We had pretty nice weather. It’s usually in the 100s so we’ve been lucky it’s been in the 80s so far. We’ve just been working hard. They’ve been grinding and putting in the work and it’s really nice to see.”
With how quickly the season starts, Trujillo noted he will have to make a pretty quick decision as to who will play in the first junior varsity tournament. After that, it will be about continuing to monitor how the girls are progressing as the season goes along.
“It’s kind of hard because our first tournament comes up pretty quickly,” Trujillo said. “We have a week of practice and then I’ll have to make a call pretty quick to see who’s playing in the first JV tournament on Thursday. We’ll make that call and then just continue to evaluate them throughout the season. How they’re playing in tournaments and practice, the effort and intensity they’re showing. We look at a lot of things and try to make the best decisions for our team.”
The varsity team begins their season with a home tournament on Sept. 1 at 3 p.m. Trujillo is excited about the experience he has coming back.
“I think we have a strong sense of leadership among the girls that are returning,” Trujillo said. “We also have a decent number of freshmen and sophomores coming out and they are helping each other out, and I think it’s pretty cool to see. I think we’re pretty confident going into the season, but we still have work to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.