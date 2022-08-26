The Emporia High School boys soccer team opened its season with a 4-0 win on the road against St. Mary’s Academy on Friday evening.
Sophomore goalkeeper Alex Ramirez recorded a clean sheet with three saves in his first varsity start. Senior captain and starting goalkeeper Diego Reyes was unable to play due to a family emergency.
“It felt really good,” head coach Victor Ibarra said. “We knew going in we were going to be without Diego and the guys really stepped up. It was the first game and we were facing some adversity and they stepped up to the plate and were able to really make Alex feel comfortable.
“I thought the seniors did really well in terms of keeping composure and not allowing St. Mary’s to get in their head. They're usually extremely big and physical and have one or two really individual talents where they’re able to break lines, so we did a really good job of controlling the tempo and then being able to be patient enough to attack when we created the holes once they were open.”
Senior defender Rudy Bedolla and junior forward Zander Keosybounheuang each had two-goal performances for Emporia. The team led 2-0 at the half, with Bedolla’s first goal coming in the 29th minute and Keosybounheuang’s first coming nine minutes later in the 38th.
Keosybounheuang scored again 15 minutes into the second half. Bedolla netted his second goal of the night in the 67th minute.
“Rudy has been a four-year starter but has been injured quite a but and he really stepped up today,” Ibarra said. “Even though he’s more of a defender, he’s certainly gifted with technique and has great vision in the field. Zander happens to be extremely driven to score. He got himself in good positions to do so and was able to put them away. He was really good today.”
Freshman forward Kevin Magana, junior midfielder Dario Guevara, senior midfielder Giovanni Garcilazo, and senior forward Jefry Linares all had assists for Emporia.
Emporia continues its road trip to begin the season on Tuesday when it travels to Topeka Seaman for a 4:30 kickoff. There is a lot of familiarity from when Topeka Seaman was a Centennial League opponent in previous years.
“They’re extremely disciplined and play more of a counter-attacking style of soccer,” Ibarra said. “We always play close games with them. Hopefully, we’re able to execute simple tactics so we will be able to excel and hopefully come away with a good performance and a solid result.”
