Emporia's Rudy Bedolla (4) goes up for a header last season.

The Emporia High School boys soccer team opened its season with a 4-0 win on the road against St. Mary’s Academy on Friday evening.

Sophomore goalkeeper Alex Ramirez recorded a clean sheet with three saves in his first varsity start. Senior captain and starting goalkeeper Diego Reyes was unable to play due to a family emergency.

