Football season is almost upon us, and Emporia State was picked to finish sixth in both the coaches and media preseason polls that were revealed at MIAA Football Media Day on Tuesday.
The Hornets finished 6-6 last season, with five of those losses coming by a touchdown or less. A few plays here or there and it could have been an entirely different season.
ESU should have a stable offense this season as it returns 10 of 11 starters including junior quarterback Braden Gleason, who threw for nearly 3,400 yards and 30 touchdowns as a first-year starter a season ago, leading the conference in both categories. Having stability at that position gives Higgins confidence going forward.
“Everyone has confidence in Braden,” Higgins said. “Going into last year, there were a lot of question marks. We had two scrimmages in the spring and I think he’d be the first to tell you he played…decent. But he ended up having a great year for a first-year starter and now he’ll understand the offense better going into this season.”
Going into last year, Higgins wasn’t sure who his signal caller would be, but Gleason took the job and ran with it. He hopes that experience along with a veteran offense can help as the Hornets look to take the next step.
“Last year, I was hoping we would just control the football offensively,” Higgins said. “Going into this year, it’s important that Braden understands he doesn’t have to carry the team because when you have a veteran unit, they’ve all been through it. It starts with those guys up front where we have four starters back on the offensive line and I know that gives him a level of comfort and confidence.”
Gleason is looking forward to taking this offense to another level. He posted very good numbers last year but looks to improve each day and hopes that leads to greater results over the course of the season. It helps that he has a talented group around him.
“I just really take each day and try to get better from the mistakes I made last season,” Gleason said. “Just trying to find my weak spots and improve on them. All the guys around me make my job pretty easy. I just get them the ball and let them make some plays.”
Emporia State returns six starters on defense, including redshirt senior Dawson Hammes at linebacker, who led the team with 96 tackles last year, good for fifth in the conference. Higgins is excited to have him for one more year.
“We have been through a lot and it’s good to have a guy like Dawson because you know what he’s going to bring to the table every day,” Higgins said. “Great work ethic. He’s a coach’s son. He loves the game of football. He’s passionate about what he does and I think that shows and bleeds over to the other players on the team.”
With the season just around the corner, there is a lot of optimism for every team. But in a conference as tough as the MIAA, Higgins knows how important each and every day is over the course of a long season.
“Every coach that sits up here is going to say they had a great spring, a great summer and all that,” Higgins said. “What’s important to me is how our guys have invested each and every one of those days. We’re not with them every day, so that’s where you want to have that veteran leadership because they know what it takes over the course of the spring and summer. Right now, everybody is undefeated and feels good going into the fall. But the most important thing for us is to get better each and every day and think about things one week at a time in this league.
“We’ve done everything we needed to do. Now we need to go out and win football games, bottom line. Everybody is excited to get camp started.”
Emporia State opens its season at home on Sept. 1 against Northeastern State at 7 pm.
2022 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll
1) Northwest Missouri [10] – 119
2) Nebraska Kearney [1] – 104
3) Pittsburg State [1] – 100
4) Washburn – 98
5) Fort Hays State – 76
6) Emporia State – 63
T7) Central Missouri – 58
T7) Missouri Western – 58
9) Central Oklahoma – 51
10) Missouri Southern – 29
11) Northeastern State – 22
12) Lincoln – 12
2022 MIAA Preseason Media Poll
1) Northwest Missouri [22] – 296
2) Nebraska Kearney [1] – 263
3) Pittsburg State [1] – 237
4) Washburn [1] – 226
5) Fort Hays State – 180
6) Emporia State – 175
7) Missouri Western – 156
8) Central Oklahoma – 136
9) Central Missouri – 108
10) Missouri Southern – 95
11) Northeastern State – 52
12) Lincoln – 26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.