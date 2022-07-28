ESU Football Media Day 2022

Quarterback Braden Gleason, head coach Garin Higgins and linebacker Dawson Hammes speak at MIAA Football Media Day in Kansas City.

 MIAA Network

Football season is almost upon us, and Emporia State was picked to finish sixth in both the coaches and media preseason polls that were revealed at MIAA Football Media Day on Tuesday.

The Hornets finished 6-6 last season, with five of those losses coming by a touchdown or less. A few plays here or there and it could have been an entirely different season.

