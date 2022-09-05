Area cross-country programs hit the courses last week, competing in a variety of meets. The Northern Heights, Chase County and Hartford boys varsity teams showed out, finishing in the top five at their respective invitationals.
Northern Heights
Northern Heights’ Cooper Hamlin finished third at the Mission Valley meet with a time of 18:48.86. The Wildcats took fourth as a team with 120 points. The girls did not field a whole team but were led individually by Teagan Hines and Laura Catchcart, who finished eighth and 11th, respectively.
Chase County
The Bulldogs boys team of Cooper Schroer, Silus Hernandez, Tate Morgan, Bryson Koch and Taylor Palenske placed fifth out of nine teams at the Mission Valley Invite. According to head coach Amy Budke, this is the first Chase County boys team to score since 2015. Schroer finished fifth, medaling and clocking a time of 18:55. Hernandez also medaled, placing sixth with a time of 19:13. Kinslea Glanville medaled 10th for the girls team, running 25:26.
Madison
Madison’s Lily Hudson placed sixth at the Wildcat Classic Meet, finishing with a time of 23:21, 21 seconds off her personal record of 23:00.
Hartford
The Hartford cross team participated at the Burlington Invitational last week, where sophomore Cody Cleveland garnered an 11th-place finish in the varsity boys 5K race, running 20:29.16. The boys team placed second overall.
“Great start to the season,” said head coach Tammy Windle in an email. “Looking forward to seeing how we will progress throughout the season.”
Varsity boys 5K race: Grayson Dailey (15, 21:28.61), Samuel Blankley (16, 21:29.69), Oliver Smith (22, 22:08.59), Adam Blankley (24, 22:26.37).
JV girls 2-mile: Trinity Windle (1,15:39.06)
Junior High 8th girls 2-mile: Hannah Tunnel (9, 17:50.21)
Junior High 6-7th girls 1-mile: Cecilia Westhoff (18, 9:23.85)
