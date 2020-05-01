In 1999, the Kansas Department of Health & Environment (KDHE) informed the city of St. Marys that its sewage treatment facility was incapable of meeting the state’s discharge standards, and that within a few years it could experience a “catastrophic failure.” And under threat of legal action it mandated that the city submit a plan to meet said discharges standards, including a timeframe for doing so, by September 1, 1999.
In April of 1999 the city commission had established, via resolution, a Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) because it believed that it “is necessary and advisable to enlist assistance of the citizens of St. Marys to research, develop and analyze the issues before the City as to the infrastructure and physical plant needs of the City of St. Marys.” The CAC was tasked with reviewing options for meeting the state’s mandate. Working with a consulting engineer, it considered the following three options: 1) rehabilitate the existing sewage treatment plant, 2) installation of a lagoon system, and 3) construction of a new mechanical wastewater treatment facility. These options were reviewed at an August 25, 1999 special city commission meeting.
At the special meeting, the CAC reported that the rehabilitation of the existing treatment plant to meet the mandated discharge standards was ruled out because doing so would require that its capacity be lowered from 500,000 gallons per day to 223,000 gallons per day, and the city was already averaging close to 250,000 gallons per day – peaking as high as 450,000 gallons per day during rainstorms. In addition, the installation of temporary measures to treat the sewage during the rehabilitation would be expensive.
The lagoon option would require between 32 and 80 acres of nearby farmland, with the acreage dependent upon how much land would be required for future expansion. Another concern was that much of the acreage would be in the floodplain and thus require extra construction costs to ensure that the facility would not be damaged during a flood. Finally, the CAC noted that the groundwater in the area was close to the surface, and locating a potential source of contamination in the area would not be prudent.
The CAC (and the city’s consulting engineer) ended up recommending a mechanical plant because it would easily be able to meet the required discharge standards and would likely be able to meet future standards without the need for plant modification. In addition, the new mechanical plant designs were more efficient to operate and would reduce the need for additional personnel. And the current sewage treatment plant could remain functioning, while the new plant was being constructed.
The cost of the mechanical plant was estimated at $2.7 million, with the hope that savings could be realized during design and construction. After getting over the sticker-shock, the city commission considered financing the project via revenue bonds and the state’s revolving loan fund. In August of 2000 the city entered into a revolving fund loan agreement with the KDHE in order to build a 0.5MGD extended-aeration type wastewater treatment plant that would come online during the summer of 2002.
The sewage treatment plant ended up costing $2,495,855 and was financed for twenty years at 3.49% interest. With interest, the total debt for the sewer plant was $3,385,268. The monthly sewer rate was increased by $15 per month in order to make the annual debt payment of $233,417. The debt is scheduled to be retired in March of 2022.
The city’s sewage system consists of over 12 miles of networked pipes, known as sewer mains, which are buried anywhere from 2 to 23 feet underground and range in diameter from 6” to 18”, with 8” being the most common size. Customers generally connect their homes or businesses to the sewer mains via 4-inch diameter pipes known as laterals. Once the sewage enters the system, gravity helps it reach one of the two 14” collector lines located along Third and Sixth Streets. The elevation in four areas of town is too low or flat and pumping stations, known as lift stations, are required to help push the sewage through the system. The lift stations are problematic, because inorganic objects are sometimes flushed into the system and may damage the pumps.
Every sewage system, including St. Marys, has its stories about unusual objects that have been found in the sewer mains. Over the years, Utility Superintendent Don Colson said that he has removed his share of t-shirts, diapers, toys, tennis balls, rocks, 20 oz. plastic bottles, and even a pair of sweat pants. Colson pointed out that some of the larger objects probably entered the system through cleanouts, which are capped pipes that provide access to clean out blockages in the laterals, or through one of the 237 maintenance openings known as manholes.
Sewer Plant Operator, Mike Disipio, agrees that objects flushed into the system are a problem, but he is equally concerned with everyday items such as cooking grease and certain household cleaning products, these items can kill the bacteria needed to process the sewage by removing the oxygen from the water. In addition to killing the bacteria, grease builds up in the lift stations, which triggers an alarm. The lift stations require manual cleaning.
On an average day, approximately 180,000-gallons of sewage flows through the system. The treatment process involves nine steps, takes anywhere from 18 to 22 days to complete, and requires the addition of a polymer. The only byproducts of the treatment process are clean water and waste-activated sludge. The clean water, referred to as effluent, flows out of the treatment plant in to the Kansas River via nearby Doyle Creek. The approximate 231 tons of waste-activated sludge (excess), which is sediment that contains a heavy content of microorganisms and solid resulting from vigorous aeration, is stored in a shed and may be spread over area farmland or disposed of at a transfer station.
As far as the sewage collection system is concerned, the city is responsible for maintenance of the sewer mains and each year one-third of the system is cleaned and video recorded. The customer is responsible for establishing and maintaining a connection (via a tap and lateral) to the city’s sewer main. The sewer tap is considered part of the lateral and is often thought of as maintenance free. However, over time even properly installed sewer tap fittings can wear down or work loose. After a sewage backup in 2008, where a new house was connected to a sewage tap had been stubbed ten years prior, the city commission updated the city code to specify who was responsible for the sewage connection to the city’s main. St. Marys City Code Section 17-103g now reads: When the connection to the sanitary sewage system is to a previously installed tap line, the customer may have the tap line inspected at their expense prior to making a connection. The liability for a proper connection to the city sewer shall be that of the customer. As a result, having a sewage tap and lateral inspected prior to purchasing a house may be worthwhile.
Just because a package states that something is “flushable,” doesn’t mean that is compatible with the city’s sewer system. Many items marked as disposable and/or flushable do not degrade like toilet paper, and they can end up clogging pipes, tangling pumps in the lift stations, and causing sewage backups. Paying attention to what you put down the sewer can help to avoid potentially costly and messy sewer backups and repairs. Only human waste and toilet paper should be flushed. Below is a list of some of the more common items that should be disposed of in the garbage:
· Diapers (cloth, disposable, adult)
· Facial tissues
· Baby wipes, disinfectant wipes, moist wipes, etc. (Wipes clog pipes.)
· Toilet bowl scrub pads
· Napkins (paper or cloth), paper towels
· Dental floss
· Egg shells, nutshells, and coffee grounds
· Fats, oils, and greases
· Food items containing seeds and peelings
· Hair
· Feminine hygiene products, condoms, or any other nonorganic material
· Vitamins, medicines, or other pharmaceuticals
· Clothing, wash cloths, towels, rags, or any other cloth item
· Sheet plastic or plastic of any kind
· Cat litter (even if it says “flushable”)
