Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 47F. E winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 47F. E winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.