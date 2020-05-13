MKC, a farmer-owned agricultural cooperative, has finalized the acquisition of Mid-West Fertilizer, Inc., a full-service agricultural retailer headquartered in Paola, Kansas, effective May 12. The company will operate as Mid-West Fertilizer, LLC.
MKC President and CEO Brad Stedman said, "Together, the acquisition strengthens our position in the marketplace and will allow us to expand our services to create additional value for our owners and customers. We see growth of our footprint as a key part of our strategy. Mid-West Fertilizer is a strong ag retail organization with a great team. The synergies gained through this acquisition will allow both companies to continue to achieve greater success."
The acquisition included grain, wholesale and retail agronomy, energy, feed and trucking. MKC and Mid-West Fertilizer have worked beside one another for three years through their relationship with Team Marketing Alliance, LLC, a majority-owned subsidiary of MKC.
"We chose to partner with an organization that will continue to bring value to producers, provide employees' career development opportunities and allow our organization to be successful well into the future," said Rod Silver, former president and CEO of Mid-West Fertilizer. "I look forward to the long-term value and new opportunities for our producers, employees and communities."
Mid-West Fertilizer, LLC. will be operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of MKC. Silver will continue to provide leadership to Mid-West Fertilizer, LLC. after the acquisition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.