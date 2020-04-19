The coronavirus impacted most items on Monday’s agenda of the Pottawatomie County Commission––from routine spending decisions to access to public meetings.
With the current economic uncertainty, Administrator Chad Kinsley said he has sent a memo to department heads to reduce spending “until we get out of this stuff,” and that expenditures exceeding $250 should be cleared through his office.
Kinsley also placed further capital improvement projects on-hold and recommended a hiring freeze until the COVID-19 crisis ends.
“I just don’t think we should be spending money until we get out of this thing,” Kinsley told commissioners, who are expected to revisit the issues at their April 20 meeting.
Public Works Director Peter Clark, in another cost-saving move, recommended suspending the 2020 dust control program for approximately 20 miles of rural roads with traffic exceeding 200 vehicles daily.
The move is expected to save about $150,000 in materials, and residual calcium chloride from previous years should allow the county to skip a year with minimal impact, Clark said.
The dust control program for individuals who ordered it will proceed, he said.
In other business:
• County Attorney Sherri Schuck said the statewide court shutdown ordered last month by the Kansas Supreme Court has given her staff “time to get caught up on some stuff and to prepare for the onslaught when the courts reopen.”
To date, four jury trials have been postponed and routine court dates are being rescheduled into June and July, according to Schuck.
“We’re working real close with the sheriff’s office and the courts and doing the best we can do,” Schuck told commissioners.
Schuck said violation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home executive order of March 28 is a Class A Misdemeanor, although she is advising against arrests unless a suspect is a danger to the community.
“If we can claim ‘cooperative compliance,’ that’s our goal,” Schuck said.
• Zoning Administrator Gregg Webster said his office did everything it could to alert area residents of public hearings regarding a site plan for a new church proposed for the northwest corner of the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Flush Rd.
The hearing before the planning commission was scheduled last month, but was postponed when the governor issued her executive order regarding COVID-19. It was rescheduled when arrangements were made for public attendance via ZOOM teleconference, Webster said.
In both instances, residents were sent notice well in advance of the meeting––three weeks prior to the first, and two weeks prior to the second, according to Webster. They were also given instructions on attendance by computer or telephone, he added.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman said he had received phone calls regarding the meeting, and questioned whether those without technology skills had reasonable access to the hearing.
“We tried to do things the best that we could with the situation at hand,” Webster said, adding that the planning commission met under the same restrictions and used the same technology the county commission is using for its meetings.
The site plan for the proposed church is scheduled to come before the county commission April 27.
• Sanitarian Scott Schwinn said he is planning a countywide inspection of private residential lagoons.
“Some people just aren’t taking care of their lagoons,” Schwinn said.
The last inspection of the 800-or-so private lagoons in the county was about 10 years ago, he said.
Schwinn also reported 1,291 tons of solid waste transferred from the landfill in March, an increase of 725 tons over the same period last year.
Year-to-date, revenue from solid waste collection is $167,672, while the cost to transfer that waste is $124,262, according to Schwinn.
• Clark said the Saturday night storm caused considerable damage to roads and bridges in the northwest portion of the county.
The area received about six inches of rain, and bridge structures on Bluff Creek and Spring Creek Roads have been partially closed for repairs, Clark said.
• Bob Awerkamp, during the public comments portion of the agenda, urged commissioners to not jump to conclusions on the Belvue Bridge.
“There’s nothing wrong with that bridge,” Awerkamp said. “My personal opinion is you should continue patching that bridge and not consider replacing the deck.”
Awerkamp, owner of The Onyx Collection, Belvue, was the first to recommend the polymer patching program started in 2014.
“Those patches are holding up very well,” he told commissioners.
Commissions from both Pott and Wabaunsee Counties last week agreed to seek requests for qualifications (RFQs) for an engineering study for possible rehabilitation of the bridge.
The study, if approved, is expected to cost between $50,000 and $75,000, according to Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.