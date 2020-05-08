There has never been a more important or appropriate time to honor our hospitals and the people who work in hospitals. This week, the Kansas Hospital Association will be doing just that as we join our members in celebrating hospitals, health systems, and staff who support the health and well-being of their communities through dedication and care from the heart.
National Hospital Week, celebrated the first full week in May since 1921, highlights the adage of every hospital, health system and person involved in keeping our communities healthy. Now more than ever, this important week gives us all the opportunity to highlight our health care workers and the innovative ways they are supporting the needs of their community members during this pandemic.
To help celebrate, KHA has created Facebook frames that individuals and organizations can use during National Hospital Week. This is an easy way for all Kansans to celebrate by adding a frame to their profile picture on Facebook. Facebook frames and instructions are linked and can be found directly in Facebook.
KHA is joining with the American Hospital Association in promoting "A Week of Thanks," where non-hospital workers can participate from the safety and comfort of their homes, while health care heroes go to work fighting against COVID-19. Each day highlights a different way Kansans can reach out:
• Sunday Sales: Help Us Highlight All the Discounts Available for Health Care Workers
• Send-a-Meal Monday: Provide a Meal to a Local Health Care Hero (or their family)
• Tune In Tuesday: Hit Shuffle and Show Us Your Dance Moves
• #WednesdayWisdom: Join This Social Trend to Share a Message of Positivity
• Thank You Thursday: Share Pics of Chalk Art (or any art!) Thanking Health Care Heroes
• Face Mask Friday: Show Us How You Mitigate the Spread of Germs with Your Face Mask
• Share the Love Saturday: Show Your Support by Donating to Protect the Heroes
Celebrating National Hospital Week gives all of us an opportunity to thank all of the dedicated individuals – physicians, nurses, therapists, engineers, food service workers, volunteers, administrators and so many more – for their contributions.
The Kansas Hospital Association is a voluntary, non-profit organization existing to be the leading advocate and resource for members. KHA membership includes 216 member facilities, of which 123 are full-service, community hospitals. Founded in 1910, KHA’s vision is: “Optimal Health for Kansans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.