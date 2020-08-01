The 2020 Senior Class of St Marys was finally recognized during their graduation ceremony on Sunday July 26th at 10am on the high school football field.
“The formal traditional ceremony was able to be maintained,” Ryan Luke, St. Marys High School Principal, said. “The ‘Bells of St. Marys’ school song was played at the end of the ceremony.”
The ceremony was held outside so that social distancing could be maintained more easily between the students on the field and the spectators in the stands. Masks were required when social distancing couldn’t be maintained during the festivities. Each graduate could bring up to five individuals to the ceremony. It was also streamed live online so that others could watch as well.
The ceremony included Brenna Mulligan, Class President, welcoming those in attendance and Principal Luke recognizing the top 10% of the graduating class.
Scott Ewing, Brenna Mulligan and Casen Thowe were recognized as the class’ valedictorians and addressed the crowd and scholarships were announced.
Warren Sickel, former long-time band director and teacher served as the guest speaker for the ceremony. The title of his address was “Finding Your Passion, Don’t Let Challenges Hold You Back.”
Thirty-nine graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.