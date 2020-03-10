A clock in China is never turned backward or moved forward an hour. China also lacks time zones despite being roughly the same size as the continental United States.
My father never liked changing the clock twice a year for daylight saving time. So I could not help but wonder if he would have preferred China’s uniform time keeping when I visited the far eastern and far western regions of that country.
Harbin is in the far northeast of China, above North Korea and roughly equal to being in the US state of Maine. I have been there twice, once to lecture on publication integrity at Harbin Engineering University and once to visit the Unit 731 museum of Japanese biowarfare. Both times, I had to leave very early the next day to go to the Harbin airport to fly to Beijing and then fly home. I expected it to still be dark as I was driven to the airport, but the sun was already up. Or to be more correct, this easternmost part of China was rotating into the sunlight at 4 a.m. in the morning.
On another trip, I lectured on entomology publishing at ShiHeZe University in far western China. This was beyond Urumji, the capitol of Xinjiang that is China’s huge western province. That would be somewhat similar to Los Angeles in distance. I landed at 2 p.m. in the afternoon and my hosts took me to a restaurant for lunch.
As we each feasted on a leg of lamb and rice, I commented on how many customers were still eating at the restaurant. In central China, you usually attend work or school from 8 a.m. to noon, and then return from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
“Oh, this is normal,” my hosts explained. “Here we go to work at 10 a.m. and work until 2 p.m. Then we go to lunch or home for two hours, and go back to work from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.”
And indeed, it did not get dark until well after 10 p.m. And the next morning the sun did not arise until nearly 9 a.m.
Unlike in the US where we have Eastern, Central, Mountain and Pacific Standard time zones, all of China is on just one time zone. The majority of Chinese go to work on a similar schedule. The populations in far western China merely adjust their work schedule. China’s one single standard time is countrywide. And there is no adjustment to daylight saving time twice a year.
So train and bus schedules in China are uniform. There is no need to adjust for different time zones. Some years ago, I took a bus from my university town in Kansas to attend and speak at an Academy of Sciences meeting being held at a university in Indiana in the fall. My bus trip on the way back took us through Springfield, Illinois, in the middle of the night. There we stopped and just waited for an hour. It was the time to “fall back.” I asked the bus driver what he did on this route in the spring when the clock is moved forward one hour. His reply was “I drive like heck” (or a word close to that).
There is one education advantage to countrywide uniform time. The second week of June in China is the time for the all-important gao kao test that all high school seniors take that determines if they enter college. In the US, sometimes a student takes a national test on the East Coast and gets out in time to phone answers to a student on the West Coast before their test begins. This cannot happen in China. The gao kao test begins at exactly the same time nationwide.
In America, there are states debating ending the daylight savings time system. David Prerau describes the history and arguments in “Seize the Daylight: The Curious and Contentious Story of Daylight Saving Time.” Germany began daylight saving time (DST) during World War I to save fuel. President Franklin Roosevelt did the same during World War II. But farmers, who operated on a universal sun-up-to-sundown work schedule hated it, so it was soon repealed.
It came back when business lobbies representing sports as well as barbecue companies felt DST increased revenue by hundreds of millions of dollars because of the extended daylight to play ball, golf and barbecue in the back yard. But costs for lighting have changed with LED bulbs, air conditioning is another modern expense and the science on sleep disruption can be argued for either side.
So “springing forward” and “falling back” remains a political debate in the US.
But China is well adapted to their uniform system. They have adjusted.
