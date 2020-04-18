The number of confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Lyon County went up by double-digits for the second time in just three days on Friday.
Lyon County Public Health reported 10 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total in the county to 57. With those 10, positives within the county have skyrocketed this week; from 32 on Tuesday to 57 Friday. One more probable positive was also reported Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 73.
The number of recovered patients within the county also went up slightly Friday, with one more patient getting over the virus. That gives Lyon County 42 active cases.
“Active cases are a test confirmed positive or a probable positive that require disease and contact investigation,” read a statement from Lyon County Public Health.
Lyon County was reported to have 33,690 residents by the 2010 US Census. The 42 active cases means .12 percent of total residents in the county are currently struggling with COVID-19. When the patients who have recovered are accounted for, .21 percent of county residents have had virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.