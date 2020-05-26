Ringo
M Heeler mix
Ph: 785-313-3194
Other dogs available for adoption:
Betty, F Lab mix
Banjo, M Terr/Chi
Maverick, M Pit mix
Otis, M Catahoula mix
Stanley, M Brdr Col/Husky
Elsie, F Pit mix
We also have other dogs
and cats looking for their
furever homes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.