School leaders across the country and state are trying to figure out what the school year is going to look like for their students. It’s been an ever changing dilemma for those in charge since school shut down this past spring due to the coronavirus outbreak. With no country-wide guidelines, many states, and in Kansas’ case each district, has now been left to come up with their own individualized plans on how to reopen classes this fall.
Right now USD321 leaders are trying to make sense of a week of back and forth regulations made by Governor Kelly early last week and then rescinded by the State Board of Education later that week.
On July 20th Governor Kelly signed Executive Order #20-58 which delayed schools from beginning any student instruction from August through September 8. On the same day she also signed Executive Order #20-59 outlining mitigation procedures schools would have to take to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Kansas students and teachers, such as wearing masks, keeping students six feet apart, hourly hand sanitizing or washing, and temperature checks before entering the school building.
“I will continue to use every resource and tool available to this administration to protect Kansans and keep our economy open for business, regardless of the political pushback,” Governor Kelly said. “The additional three weeks will provide schools time to work with their counties to get the necessary mitigation supplies like masks, thermometers, and hand sanitizer, while providing local districts time to thoroughly review the curriculum options from the State Board of Education to figure out what strategy is best for their district.”
At the time the state’s positive COVID-19 cases were reaching daily records and health officials were advising everyone to continue to be vigilant with mask wearing, social distancing and personal hygiene practices in order to reduce the number of daily cases in the state.
The governor justified her decision for signing the orders further by saying, “Putting nearly half a million kids and faculty in daily, large gatherings is the exact opposite of what health experts have urged us to do.”
Her orders were subject to approval of the State Board of Education. On July 22, the State Board, with a vote of 5-5, rejected Kelly’s orders, and gave the decision of when and how to reopen back to each school district. A majority vote was needed to carry out the order.
Now district school boards all over the state are meeting to decide how to proceed.
The USD321 School Board met last Friday morning to start figuring out some of the decisions that have to be made before the start of school.
Mr. Kerry Lacock, superintendent of the district, said there were a few decisions the school board was able to make during the meeting now that a final decision had been made at the state level, but said all of the decisions that were made at that meeting and will continue to be made are subject to change at any time.
The 321 board decided to delay the start of school by two weeks. The first day of school, as of now, will be August 27th.
“We need more time with faculty and staff to plan and prepare,” Lacock said. “This will give us the time we need to do that.”
He said the rest of the academic calendar will not change with the delay and that the last day of school will still be May 20th--unless of course schools would need to permanently close during the school year.
As of now all students will come back to school on that date in a face-to-face setting for a full school week each week.
“We have enough space to bring everyone back and give them face-to-face instruction safely,” Lacock said.
Students will be required to wear masks and temperate checks will be conducted before students get on the bus and enter the school buildings every morning. Social distancing practices will also be put in place in order to keep students as safe as possible.
He said a remote learning experience can be offered for students who are at high risk or live with someone who is but the student must apply and qualify for this designation before they can do so.
“The rules set by the state are strict,” Locock said, “but the option is available if you need it.”
Locock said this is the basic plan for the school district as of now but said parents and students need to recognize these plans may change between now and the start of school or at any time during the school year. He said that trends in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are being watched by the school district, health department and state and that any of these entities have the ability to change how instruction is given at any time.
“We will follow any state and county requirements that we are given,” Lacock said. “Right now the numbers are not good but at least are all trending down in Pottawatomie and Shawnee Counties. I hope they continue to do so.”
If they don't, Lacock said the school district is coming up with a whole gamut of “statuses” that the school may have to resort to if the situation arises. They run from completely online/remote instruction all the way to an almost completely open classroom setting similar to how schools were running before the outbreak and everything in between.
One status has students put into cohorts of 10-20 students with the same teacher all day. Another status option would let teachers move but students stay together throughout the day. And yet another lets everyone move as long as masks and social distancing practices are used.
“We have to plan for all scenarios in case we need to go to it at any time,” said Locock. “We have to plan for everything so we can deal with whatever comes to us.”
He wants to reassure parents that the school district is doing its best to come up with the best plans for a safe and productive school year. A task force made up of 48 teachers, staff, administrators, parents and community members has been formed that includes 11 subcommittees that are looking at individual details from the KSDE document. They are going through it carefully to make sure all details are looked at and thought through before opening.
Locock said a baseline plan was handed out to staff last Friday and that parents should have received information about it earlier this week. He pointed out that this is just the current baseline plan and that it could change before the school year starts.
If parents have any questions about the plan he encouraged them to contact the school with their questions.
The USD321 school board is scheduled to meet again on August 10th. The board will look at the current situation and come to a more definitive reopen plan with more detailed information at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.