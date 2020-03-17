Everything got different last week under the Dome.
After legislators spent weeks reading and listening to news about the coronavirus, or COVID-19 as it’s called by heath experts, they quietly and with whispers learned that a member of the Legislature who had been sneezing was tested for the sometimes-fatal disease. The lawmaker tested negative over the weekend–doesn’t have it.
The news doesn’t get much better than that in the culture that lives under the Dome and chats elbow-to-elbow at the third-floor Rail, and crowds into elevators and, well, generally lives in a building only slightly less crowded than a prison yard.
No COVID-19 here, that they know of…for now...
So, what changes?
Look for legislators to want to quickly pass at least a preliminary budget bill for the rest of this fiscal year and next year that starts July 1 for state finance purposes. Then, if the Legislature should have to adjourn or take weeks off while the coronavirus hopefully wanes, there’s enough money to run the state and care for and test Kansans due to this health issue. That budget could, of course, be beefed up at the veto session which starts in late April for a final product.
But…that first budget which is very important becomes a vehicle for spending that lawmakers want for other reasons. If they get their amendments, they’ll vote for the bill, if enough don’t, well, their bargaining power increases dramatically. Everyone knows how that works, don’t we…?
The budget is, of course, No. 1. But what about, say, sports gambling, or a new highway plan, or job protection and equal rights for LGBTQ Kansans? Everything becomes a bargaining lever.
Fear that COVID-19 could shut down the Legislature, starving state government and the services the budget provides to Kansans, probably became more real last week.
The House last week passed a resolution recognizing the governor’s declaration of an emergency in the state. The Senate hasn’t considered it yet, but it would grant the governor unprecedented authority to act against the disease—and authority to move money within the budget as necessary for that protection of Kansans. That’s a lot of power for a Republican-heavy Legislature to hand to a Democrat governor.
The effect of COVID-19 on the economy of the state is also largely unknown. Will more people lose their jobs, will they need state-financed health care? Would expanding Medicaid, which is 90 percent federal/10 percent state-financed, provide more health care to ill Kansans and therefore make Kansas safer for all of us?
Lawmakers get their best look at the fiscal effect of the disease on April 20, when the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimate of just how much tax money the state is going to receive this year and next is released.
Until lawmakers get the best estimate available of the state’s tax receipts should lawmakers cut taxes? An election year is the politically best time to cut taxes because, well, who doesn’t want their taxes cut? But if the pandemic disease cuts state revenues, can the state afford politically attractive tax cuts? And for whom?
Just what lawmakers do in the next week or so may tell us a lot. They need to be confident that the state will operate and keep us safe from disease before they adjourn the session.
But remember, this is an election year and they’ll have to guess (or maybe poll) to find what concerns voters most.
Oh, and legislators also can’t accept most campaign contributions until Sunday adjournment of the Legislature, which closes the session for the year. And yes, some are thinking about that, too…
— Syndicated by Hawver News Company LLC of Topeka; Martin Hawver is publisher of Hawver’s Capitol Report — to learn more about this nonpartisan statewide political news service, visit the website at www.hawvernews.com
