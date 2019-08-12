HARTFORD - Michael S. Thomas, 49, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home in Hartford. Michael Scot Thomas was born November 18, 1969 in Ft. Stewart, Georgia, the son of Charles Thomas and Sherrie Velick. He graduated from Bluestem High School in Leon, KS and graduated with a B.A. from Emporia State University, where he was a member of the TKE Fraternity. He had worked at Boeing in Wichita for about 20 years. He was working at Simmons Pet Foods in Emporia. Michael was joined in marriage to Rebecca Fields on July 6, 2002 in Emporia. To this union two sons were born, Bobby and Cody. He will be forever remembered by his wife, Becca; two sons, Bobby Thomas of Emporia and Cody Thomas of Hartford; his mother, Sherrie Brown of Garnett; his father, Charles (Kathy) Thomas of Wichita; a sister, Shanna (John) Mead of Haysville, KS; a brother, Russ (Jennifer) Thomas of Orrville, Ohio; and was loved by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and a nephew, Konley Thomas. Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Hartford First Christian Church in Hartford, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Konley Thomas and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856. Condolences may be express at Vanarsdalefs.com.
Michael S. Thomas
